Green 1

Cosby senior Hayden Green was named to the TnFCA Coaches' All State team for Division I Class A. He has been in a wheelchair since a November ATV accident, but his outlook has remained as strong as it was when he was on a football field or basketball court. 

 Jake Nichols

COSBY — Levi Cooper knew Hayden Green would be special this football season. 

Cooper could tell as much in January when he came back to Cosby as the Eagles' offensive coordinator and began watching film of the 2021 season. 

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.