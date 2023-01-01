COSBY — Levi Cooper knew Hayden Green would be special this football season.
Cooper could tell as much in January when he came back to Cosby as the Eagles' offensive coordinator and began watching film of the 2021 season.
"I knew he was going to be a huge difference maker for our football team," said Cooper, who was named Cosby's head coach this offseason following Kevin Hall's decision to step down.
Sure enough, Green was — in far more ways than one.
In 11 games this year, Green reeled in 36 catches for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Some of his grabs were especially impressive, as he soared high to snag balls in traffic, made one-handed catches and — after hauling in yet another deep ball — performed a lateral that led to a score as Cosby tried to rally in a playoff game at Oliver Springs.
He also carried one time for 71 yards and a touchdown and made 17 tackles with one for loss, as well as one pass breakup and an interception.
On special teams, Green returned 13 kicks for 183 yards. He also took 10 punts for 93 yards in total.
Those statistics are even more eye-popping when considering that this was only Green's second year on the gridiron, as he and several other Cosby players walked off the hardwood and onto the grass last fall.
New or not, Green's numbers proved impressive enough that coaches across the state took notice — and voted him to the TnFCA Coaches’ All State Team for Division I Class A.
“I’m so proud of Hayden on being selected to the TnFCA All-State football team,” said Cooper. “He has probably the best ball skills of any kid I’ve ever coached. When the 50/50 ball went up to him, there wasn’t a doubt in my mind who was coming down with it."
Still, Green’s ability stemmed from more than just his physical traits, as Cooper was quick to note.
“One of Hayden’s best characteristics is his desire to be coached,” said Cooper. “He came to practice everyday to improve his craft. I was surprised at how smart of a football player he was with it being only the second year he’d played football.
“He was a great leader for us. It’s going to be hard to replace his production, but it will be just as hard to replace his leadership within our program. He and the rest senior class this season did a phenomenal job of laying the foundation of how we want to build the program moving forward.”
Since a mid-November ATV accident, Green has been wheelchair-bound through the holidays.
But his spirit has remained strong and leadership high through his physical therapy — just as it was during football season and in the first couple games in his senior year for basketball.
“He was talking about attacking his rehab just like he would a game, planning for an opponent out at the football field or in a district basketball game,” said Cooper. “He’s still the same kid that you know and love. He’s in a tough situation and is fighting it with everything he’s got.
“It’s really a testament to Hayden and how strong-willed he is, how much of a leader he is. We’re super proud of the way he’s going about this. A lot of kids in this situation could feel really sorry for themselves and get down, and he’s absolutely still his same confident, cocky self. Talking about how he’s going to do things and get back.”
