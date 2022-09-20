NEWPORT — Scotty Dykes admitted that his players don’t think about this week’s game the way he did, that it’s “probably not the rivalry that it was.”
“I don’t think they do,” he said. “They didn’t grow up watching those games like we did. So it’s a little different now.“
Still, there is one similarity that Dykes said applies to this game, which features Cocke County (2-3) and Morristown West (3-2) in a matchup that harkens back to rivalries and stories of the 1980’s: pressure.
Never mind that this isn’t a region game anymore. For Dykes and his team, it matters.
“When you’re playing games like these, you want to win them,” he said. “Come basketball season, you want to have bragging rights. There’s no less pressure as far as I’m concerned.”
This week, that pressure leads to a couple questions for CCHS. There is no word yet on the status of quarterback Baylor Baxter or safety and backup quarterback Donovan Ramsey.
With that in mind, Dykes said the team is preparing as if sophomore Ethan Fine will start on Friday night.
Fine was thought to be the only quarterback on the roster after the Heritage game, when Baxter first became injured and when Ramsey was still out.
Now, though, with Baxter and Ramsey both out again, that situation has drawn closer to reality.
“Whatever we have to do to move the ball and to stop them, we have to do it this week,” he summarized.
“Not really many contingency plans,” he added. “Just have to fix our mistakes.”
Against Halls, those mistakes piled up in a hurry. CCHS allowed two blocked punts, and six interceptions were thrown in total.
Offensively, the Fighting Cocks will look to shore up this issues. Defensively, CCHS will be reckoning with MoWest running back Tison Johnson and Hunter Delaney, as well as a plethora of other weapons.
The Trojans are coming off a 38-7 loss to Daniel Boone, though they reeled off three straight wins and lost to Greeneville by a touchdown before facing the Trailblazers.
“Really good team up front,” summarized Dykes. “They’ll be explosive offensively so we’ll have to be better prepared.”
Kickoff between the Fighting Cocks and the Trojans will be at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Burke-Toney Stadium in Morristown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.