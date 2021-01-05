NEWPORT—If nothing else, the fight in the Cocke County Fighting Cocks can never be questioned.
Despite trailing by as much as 15 in the fourth quarter, Cocke County rallied all the way back to make it a one possession game with Grainger. In the end, though, the Grizzlies prevailed with a 59-58 victory over a scrappy bunch of Fighting Cocks.
“I saw a lot of fight out of our guys tonight,” CCHS coach Casey Ragan said. “We’ve been reeling a little bit since Christmas break. Had a bunch of guys out and in quarantine that we finally got back.
“There’s certainly a lot we can take and learn from this game, but the thing I’m most impressed with is our guys’ effort and attitudes. We did a great job with that and nearly pulled one out.”
Cocke County (3-8) began struggling with complications stemming from COVID-19 early in December, and finally had to shut the program down for a 10-day period shortly before the holiday break.
The Fighting Cocks were able to return to play for their scheduled 3-day holiday tournament in Bristol, but the last month as a whole has been a struggle for a team looking for continuity to continue progressing as they young team they are.
“Everybody is dealing with it, but it’s tough to get back in a rhythm when you have to shut down like we did,” Ragan said. “The hardest part about it all is having kids have to quarantine individually that come back at different times. We had a kid return tonight that had been out for 24 days. Today was his first day back.
“It’s tough for all of us because it’s tough to plan as a coach, and tough for a player to get their legs back under them after being out for so long.”
Although it ended in a loss, Monday’s outing was a step in right direction for the Big Red.
They overcame double-digit deficits and nearly came out with a victory in the end. Although it’s a loss that may sting, given how well they played at the end of the game, it’s still a performance the Fighting Cocks can grow on as they venture into the back half of the schedule.
“We can certainly dissect this one a little and find if we made some layups here, or didn’t give up some boards there that maybe it’s a different story,” Ragan said. “The second and third quarters were the difference, but credit Grainger.
“They made a lot of shots. We also gave up too many second-chance baskets, which is why we’ve stressed being strong on the defensive glass due to be so undersized.”
Grainger made a living from behind the arc throughout the night. The Grizzlies sunk nine 3-point baskets on the night, six of which came in the first half. Of their 24 points at the half, 18 came from behind the 3-point arc.
Grainger led 24-17 at the half, but Cocke County narrowed that gap to two within the first five minutes of the second half.
A 12-3 run to end the third quarter allowed the Grizzlies to carry an 11-point, 42-31 lead into the fourth, leaving the Big Red with its largest deficit of the night to overcome in the final eight minutes.
Grainger led by as much as 15 with 5:08 remaining, and still maintained a 9-point lead heading into the final minute of the game.
Sophomore Baylor Baxter took the game into his own hands at that point, as he had a hand in all of Cocke County’s points over the final minute in their last-ditch effort at a comeback. He had 10 points in the fourth quarter alone, and finished the game with a team-high 17 points.
“We’ve been waiting on Baylor to show out like that,” Ragan said. “He’s had a bit of a tough year. You can call it a sophomore slump, if you want. We know what he’s capable of, though, and he showed it tonight. Hopefully that’ll light the fire under him and get him going, because we’ve got to have him if we’re going to be successful.”
Fellow sophomore Brazen Stewart also had a big fourth quarter showing, scoring eight of his 12 points over the course of the final frame.
“Brazen’s another guy that the team goes as he does,” Ragan said. “I’ve told he and Baylor both that. Brazen’s young, but I’ve consistently challenged him and I think he stepped up tonight.”
Cocke County got within three of the lead with 26 seconds left, but Grainger managed to hit enough shots from the charity stripe to evade a loss. Baxter sunk one last 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut a 4-point Grizzlies’ lead to one close out the night.
Ahead for the Fighting Cocks are a pair of non-district matchups against Sevier County schools, as they prepare to make their long-awaited return to league play next week.
“Having a more consistent slate ahead of us will be really useful for us to get back in a rhythm,” Ragan said. “This was a great atmosphere to play in tonight. On Thursday we’ll get Gatlinburg-Pittman at home, and then go to Pigeon Forge on Monday. That’ll be the chance for our guys to get back into a groove before we get back into our district slate.”
Cocke County will tip-off against Gatlinburg-Pittman at home on Thursday at 8 p.m.
