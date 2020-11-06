Both Cocke County and Cosby high school athletics will see dramatic shifts across four sports, beginning next year.
On Thursday the TSSAA released its updated district and region alignments that will take place beginning with the 2021-22 sports calendar. This comes shortly after the association released its updated classifications, which included a new AAAA classification for basketball, baseball and softball.
Starting with football, both CCHS and Cosby will entertain new region rivals beginning next season.
Cosby returns to a familiar setting in Region 1-1A, the same league it was in before being bumped up to Class 2A ahead of the 2015 season.
The Eagles' region will be made up of Cloudland, Hancock County, North Greene and Unaka, all of which were in that same region seven years ago before the group was disbanded due to region realignment.
"That's the region we thought we'd be looking at, once we knew we'd be moved back down to (Class 1A)," Cosby coach Kevin Hall said. "That puts us back to playing with teams that are most like us, and gives us a chance to compete on a weekly basis again."
Two normal rivals Cosby will no longer see on its region slate are Hampton and South Greene. Hampton had been a mainstay on the Eagles' schedule since the mid-2000s.
Cocke County will see a complete shift in its region slate beginning next season, as the Fighting Cocks have been moved to Region 2 in its 5A classification.
Rather than its normal run of opponents from northeast Tennessee, Cocke County's new region will be primarily based out of the Knox County area once the 2021 season kicks off.
With their new region home, the Fighting Cocks will face a league slate that includes Heritage, Knox Central, Knox Halls, Sevier County and West.
"It's a tough region, but from a travel standpoint I think it makes a lot of sense for us," CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. "We'll play more games closer to home than we have the past several years, and with one less region opponent it allows us an extra game we can schedule on our own, which works to our benefit."
Included in that slate are four teams that made the playoffs in 2020. South-Doyle, who was in Region 2-5A this season, was bumped down to Class 4A beginning next season.
Basketball, baseball and softball will also have different looks for both schools for the 2021-22 seasons.
Cocke County won't have a single holdover from its current district slate. It will take on a district that includes Greeneville, Claiborne, Grainger and former district rival Cherokee in all three sports moving forward.
Longtime rivalries with Jefferson County, Morristown East, Morristown West, South-Doyle and Sevier County will be no more — from a league standpoint — beginning next year. Jefferson County, both Morristown schools and Sevier County were all moved up to the TSSAA's new AAAA classification for all three sports.
Cosby's district for the same three sports will hold the most similarities from this season, but still be without a pair of former opponents.
Hancock County, Washburn and Clinch will make up Cosby's league in basketball, baseball and softball, as Greenback and the Tennessee School for the Deaf were both moved to District 4-A.
The TSSAA's new regions and districts are set to be finalized at a Board of Control meeting next week. During that meeting, schools will have the opportunity to appeal their current placement in a request to have their region or district changed before they become finalized.
