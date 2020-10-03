Although the SEC game of the week is hard to turn away from during the mid-afternoon slot every Saturday in the fall, it might be worth skipping this time.
On Saturday, you might catch a familiar face roaming the sidelines of Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. when the Florida State University Seminoles host the Jacksonville State University Gamecocks (KICKOFF: 4 p.m., TV: ESPN 3 — on the ESPN app).
Ahead of the 2019 college football season, Cocke County High School alum Dylan Dockery was hired on to the JSU staff, his first shot at coaching the sport that’s given so much to him throughout his life.
On Saturday, he debuts for his second year with the program.
Dockery long had a passion for coaching. Going all the way back to his days roaming the halls of Cocke County High School, even with the best of his playing days ahead of him, his post-playing career path was already decided.
While still building his own recruiting profile and earning All-Conference accolades for the Big Red, Dockery knew he’d one day want to give back to the sport that he loves and has given so much to him.
“I loved teaching. Just not math equations,” Dockery said. “I liked teaching the game of football. Spilling my knowledge of the game to someone else. At first I thought I wanted to be an Athletic director, but I realized while playing football in college and being around college coaches that was the job for me.”
Upon graduating from Cocke County in 2014, Dockery moved on to play collegiately with East Tennessee State University. His decision to play for the Johnson City, Tenn. school would provide enormous benefit to his immediate post-college career.
After redshirting his freshman season, Dockery started in 23 games throughout his four years with the Bucs and made appearances in 36 games.
Originally committed to play for Carl Torbush, who took over the program shortly before Dockery’s arrival in 2014, he would finish his career under the tutelage of Randy Sanders.
Both coaches would play major roles in helping Dockery land his first collegiate coaching gig.
“Coach Carl Torbush was actually the biggest help,” Dockery said. “He connected me with a lot of people that he knew through his connections, and actually introduced me to coach Jimmy Ogle, who is the offensive coordinator at Jacksonville State.
“Coach Sanders was obviously a huge help, too. It’s always great when you have a two-time BCS National Champion and a guy who has coached Heisman winners and first round draft picks can put in a good word for you.
“It just goes to show you that working hard and playing football at ETSU really ignited my journey into becoming a college coach.”
Although getting his foot in the door was a dream come true, reality set in quickly for Dockery that he was in one of the most fast-paced and unforgiving professions in the country.
Athletics wait for nothing. Particularly collegiate athletics. Both on and off the playing field the grind never stops.
After interviewing for the graduate assistant position with Jacksonville State, and taking it shortly after he was offered the job, Dockery learned just how quickly things move from an administrative standpoint.
“It was mid-July when I interviewed for the job,” Dockery said. “I interviewed on a Monday. Took the job on a Wednesday, and was informed at that moment practice started a week from that day.”
The Newport-native had yet to move out of his living quarters in Johnson City at this point, which began a hectic week to get ready for his first official coaching gig.
“I was still helping ETSU during their spring practice at the time,” Dockery said. “My parents came up and helped me get all moved out and back to Newport. Then, the next morning I was on my way to Jacksonville, Alabama.
“I actually stayed with the tight end coach until I got moved into my apartment. But as soon as I got there I got to work learning the playbook and studying the terminology they use. I wanted to be as fluent in everything they did as quickly as possible.”
Joining the program in 2019, Dockery’s passion for coaching never wavered, although it had several chances to.
The young CCHS and ETSU alum had to make many sacrifices and go through a ton of grunt work, the route most any grad assistant can expect if they want to break into coaching.
“You can probably ask any college coach about their first year and I bet they all sound the same,” Dockery said. “You think you are ready for the grind, but it really is different. I was spending a good 16 hours a day at our field house from August until November with no off days. Just doing anything and everything.”
Dockery’s drive and passion didn’t go unnoticed, though. It’s what propelled him to greater responsibilities as an offensive quality control and assistant offensive line coach for the JSU Gamecocks as he enters his second year with the program.
2020 has been an unprecedented year for everyone, including Dockery’s new home at Jacksonville State.
Although it’ll play a limited slate of games, starting Saturday with Florida State, the 2020 season won’t play out the way the program had hoped due to restrictions placed on Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams in the NCAA amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Those restrictions haven’t hampered the spirit of Dockery, though. He’s used what down time has come from it to continue improving on his coaching skills, as he continues to climbing the ladder in the field that he loves.
“I just want to keep learning as much as possible,” Dockery said. “Learn better ways of teaching, better ways of recruiting, better ways to motivate.
“During this quarantine, it has really gave me an opportunity to work on myself and what I need to improve on. So, I’m going day by day finding opportunities to better myself, so I can better the young men at Jacksonville State.”
