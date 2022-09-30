SEC QBS 1

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Brock Bowers that went for 70-plus yards during the third quarter of a NCAA college football game against South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

 Curtis Compton, AP Photo

For four quarters, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and Florida counterpart Anthony Richardson went back and forth before more than 100,000 fans packed inside Neyland Stadium in one of the most entertaining games of the season.

It was a game of one-upmanship: Hooker threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns without an interception while running for 112 yards and another score, and Richardson merely threw for 453 yard and two TDs while running for 62 yards and two more scores before the Vols eventually escaped with a heart-stopping 38-33 win to open SEC play.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.