Goodlettsville’s Miles Hartman (9) throws to a teammate during warmups prior to a matchup at this weekend’s 8U coach pitch state tournament at Newport Grammar School. Goodlettsville came in second in the tournament, falling to Maryville 4-1 in Monday’s championship game.
PHOTO BY JAKE NICHOLS
Smoky Mountain All-Star catcher Branson Hall races toward home plate in attempt to make a tag during the host team’s loss to Tullahoma on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
PHOTO BY JAKE NICHOLS
Two players from Lexington prepare for a play at second base during their matchup against Goodlettsville as part of the 8U state tournament on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
PHOTO BY JAKE NICHOLS
Lebanon second baseman Cash Ford steps on the bag to record an out during Lebanon’s matchup against Johnson City on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
PHOTO BY JAKE NICHOLS
Smoky Mountain All-Star third baseman Isaiah Jenkins tags a Tullahoma runner during the host team’s loss to Tullahoma as part of the 8U coach pitch state tournament on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
PHOTO BY JAKE NICHOLS
A Tullahoma batter swings during Tullahoma’s win over Smoky Mountain as part of the 8U coach pitch state tournament on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
PHOTO BY JAKE NICHOLS
Clarksville second baseman Gunner Willis looks to finish off a double play during the 8U coach pitch state tournament on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
PHOTO BY JAKE NICHOLS
Maryville assistant coach Greg Newman celebrates with players following Maryville’s 4-1 win over Goodlettsville in the 8U coach pitch state championship game on Monday, July 10, 2023.
PHOTO BY JAKE NICHOLS
Goodlettsville's Miles Hartman (9) waits on a pitch against Lexington during the 8U coach pitch state tournament on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
