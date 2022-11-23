PIGEON FORGE — Cocke County sophomore Kyler Hayes galloped toward the rim on Wednesday afternoon at Pigeon Forge High School.
He took a couple dribbles, rose and briefly gripped the rim after his fingers flushed the ball through the net for the first dunk of his high school career.
There was just one problem: Hayes’ dunk only brought the Fighting Cocks within 16 points of Oak Ridge, which led 23-0 in the first quarter of the second-to-last game of the Sevier County Thanksgiving Classic.
“He’s been waiting on that one,” said CCHS coach Casey Ragan with a grin. “Wish the situation had been a little better on the scoreboard, but it was good to see him finally get one down.”
While CCHS played Oak Ridge evenly after the initial deficit, the early onslaught was enough to propel the Wildcats in a 71-51 victory.
“You can say we weren’t ready, this, that and the other. But this is an experienced group, and they know what it takes,” said Ragan. “When the light comes on, you’ve got to be ready to play, and we weren’t.
“And that’s on me. It’s my fault. We got down 23 points and responded well.”
Ragan also noted that the Fighting Cocks (2-3) “competed” throughout most of the contest, as opposed to the first four minutes of action.
“Still proud of their effort,” he said. “That’s been there all year long. Long season, so not anything to hang our head over.”
Hayes led CCHS with 21 points against Oak Ridge, giving him 49 through the last two games.
"Kyler does a lot of things for us," said Ragan. "He's one that I never have to question his effort or competitiveness at all."
Brazen Stewart finished second in scoring with 10 points, while Baylor Baxter and Ethan Fine had seven each. Rolando Campos, Lakkin France and Oren Hazelwood had two apiece.
Oak Ridge featured four players in double-figures, with Grayson Strader leading the way at 20 points.
“I told them Oak Ridge would be a good measuring stick for us,” said Ragan. “But I still don’t feel like we got to measure ourselves because we didn’t play well early.
Wednesday’s outing marked Cocke County’s third game in as many days, as CCHS beat Seymour 70-48 on Monday before suffering its second loss against Alcoa this season on Tuesday.
“They’re not used to that yet,” said Ragan of the consistent action, which resulted in a 1-2 record through the entirety of the tournament. “It happens. We’ll move on.”
“As a whole, (the tournament) was good for us. It was good to see Alcoa again. We thought we could get them. It didn’t work out that way, but we just didn’t make shots down the stretch.
“And then (Wednesday), a great chance to see a great team that’s going to make a big postseason run.”
On the girls’ side, the Lady Red (2-2) went 1-1 in the Classic. They were outscored 51-18 en route to a 69-36 loss to Sevier County on Monday, then bounced back to win with an eerily similar result, 66-36, over Munford a day later.
Shakyra Reed led CCHS with 15 points against Munford, while Blake Clevenger came through with 11.
“We started a little slow, but defensively we played much harder,” said coach Chris Mintz of the Lady Red. “We got some transition baskets that got us going
“Early on in the game, we were begging a couple of them to shoot the ball. We finally did and they went in and really fueled a great team effort.”
Up next, both teams will take a break for the holiday before resuming action against Asheville at home on November 29th.
The girls will take the floor at 6:30 p.m., then the boys’ game will tip off at 8 p.m.
