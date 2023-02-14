Several Cosby players and coaches were picked as All-District selections for District 2-A.
For the Lady Eagles, Ali Smith, Katie Myers and Kinley Coggins were named All-District players, and Shylee Shelton was named District 2A’s Co-Player of the Year along with Washburn’s Braelyn Coffey.
“They all three show up everyday and do things the right way, and they are the best teammates,” said Cosby coach Cody Lowe of Smith, Myers and Coggins. “Shylee being Player of the Year is not surprising at all — she has put the work in, and it’s coming to fruition. I’m proud of all my girls.”
The Eagles racked up awards as well, having rebounded from a difficult start to the season to finish the year on a strong note.
Slate Shropshire, Cyler Davis and Shaydan O’Dell were named All-District selections, while Jayston Fine was voted Co-Player of the Year along with Jellico’s Isaac McNealy.
Cosby coach Brian Stewart was named Co-Coach of the Year, along with Jellico’s Mike Reynolds, after transforming a five-win team into a district champion in his first season.
“Being named Coach of the Year in my first season is an incredible honor that wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my wife and family and my two assistant coaches (Kurry Cody and Darius Collins),” Stewart said. “This season has been one of the most difficult and rewarding of my career.”
In essence, Stewart said that he had to help this team buy into a new style of play and help them “believe in themselves again” — all before the loss of Hayden Green.
“And that,” Stewart said, “put us back at square one. We had to reinvent ourselves yet again. Only this time everyone had a front row seat.”
Cosby lost seven games before Christmas, then bounced back to claim the regular season district title with Friday’s win over Hancock County.
But Stewart was quick to point out that that could not have occurred without his All-District players.
“Jayston has been nothing short of amazing,” said Stewart. “He came in and had no idea how hard he was going to have to work just to be able to play. We run and lift heavy during the fall, and those were new experiences for him.
“I look at the level he’s playing at right now, and I can’t help but wonder how much better he’s going to get. I think he’s nowhere near his peak potential.”
“Slate has been great in so many ways,” Stewart added. “He has always been a great defender and rebounding presence, but his offensive game has really elevated the last two to three weeks of the season. He’s playmaking and finishing at a high level.”
Stewart offered similar thoughts on Shaydan O’Dell, whose confidence has been boosted since Stewart was hired.
“Shaydan was not highly regarded early on,” summarized Stewart. “A lot of people saw his athleticism and skill and didn’t feel it was translating to on-court success.
“He’s had several monster games this year and is a huge part of this program’s reemergence. He played his best at Jellico and North Greene, without question our biggest wins of the season. Without him, we don’t win those games and we aren’t in contention for a district championship.”
Davis has provided another strong point, especially in Green’s absence.
“Cyler has been the biggest surprise of the season,” said Stewart. “I knew going in that he would contribute and play significant minutes, but the loss of Hayden Green forced his role to expand.
“Every game he spends time at guard, forward and point guard. He’s asked to balance all of those responsibilities with defending the best player from the opposing team. He’s been asked to do more than just about anyone, and he has thrived in doing so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.