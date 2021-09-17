HARROGATE—Tusculum University opened South Atlantic Conference play with a 3-0 loss at Lincoln Memorial University in women's soccer action Wednesday afternoon.
The Railsplitters (3-0-1, 1-0-0 SAC) scored a first-half goal and added two more in the second half for the victory over the Pioneers (0-5-0, 0-1-0 SAC). Rachel Taylor scored in the opening half, with second half goals by Mariana Diaz and Jessica Cravero.
Lincoln Memorial outshot Tusculum 20-11 in the match, but the Railsplitters had a 11-3 edge in shots on goal.
Lincoln Memorial had the first good look in the sixth minute, but a shot by Taylor went just wide to the right of Tusculum keeper Emma Harriman. Tusculum's first chance was in the eighth minute, as Brianna Garcia collected a wide pass but lined a shot over the crossbar.
In the 10th minute, Bailey Bylotas had the first shot of the match but her bottom left attempted was played away by LMU keeper Bente Latenstein. On the ensuing corner kick, Cristina Iranzo went to the far post but could not deposit the service from Kaitlyn Watson. Myah Giordullo had a look from the right side in the 12th minute but her attempt was caught directly by Latenstein.
Lincoln Memorial put its first shot on goal in the 20th minute, but Cravero's attempt off a corner kick was snagged by Harriman. Tusculum's Kenzie Ellenburg had a good chance from 20 yards in the 27th minute, but just missed the far post.
The Railsplitters went up 1-0 in the 38th minute as the ball was crossed by Ryan Branson into the box to Taylor, whose turnaround shot beat Harriman to the far post for her fourth goal of the season at 37:26.
In the second half, Lincoln Memorial had the first shot attempt in the 51st minute, but a try from distance by Mimi Neijens was easily picked up by Harriman. Watson had a strong chance for the Pioneers in the 53rd minute, but her blast from 25 yards was just wide of the post.
Lincoln Memorial stretched its lead to 2-0 with 33:19 left after Tusculum was called for a hand ball in the box. the Railsplitters' Diaz went to the left of Harriman and deposited the penalty in the 57th minute.
Tusculum came right back and had a good look off a corner kick in the 58th minute, but Giordullo went high with her shot from close range. A foul against Ellenburg at the top of the box led to a free kick from Watson in the 66th minute that caromed off the wall and out of play. Tusculum also had a chance in the 69th minute, but Joey Garrett's drive from 25 yards was too high.
The Railsplitters tacked on their third goal at 73:31 as a free kick from distance by Taylor was played perfectly to a cutting Cravero, who tapped the ball past Harriman for her fourth of the season in the 74th minute.
Tusculum's defense prevented a fourth goal in the 78th minute amid a flurry of shots by Lincoln Memorial. Harriman smothered a chance from Cravero, the Pioneers' Kate Benne cleared the rebound attempt by Taylor off the line, and Harriman followed with another save on a third chance from Corrine Denton.
Harriman added another save in the 88th minute on a shot from 10 yards by Emily Rodriguez, and made her seventh and final save of the day on a header from close range by Ashlee Lewis in the final minute. Meanwhile, LMU's Latenstein did not face any shots on goal in the second half and ended up with three saves for her second clean sheet in as many starts.
Both teams took five corner kicks in the match, with LMU called for 12 fouls to 10 by Tusculum. The Railsplitters were flagged twice for offsides, and no cards were issued to either team.
Tusculum will play its first SAC home match of the season on Sunday, Sept. 19 against Mars Hill at 2 p.m. at Pioneer Field.
