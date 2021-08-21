JEFFERSON CITY—Three year veteran Elly Carlson will stick around Mossy Creek and join the Carson-Newman Eagles Golf coaching staff. Carlson cited her passion for the program as a main factor in her decision. "I just love this program. I've been here for three years" Carlson said. "I love the community, and when the opportunity opened to stay I took it right away."
The Colorado Springs native joined the Eagles golf squad in 2018 as a transfer from Santa Barbra City College where she was the top medalist at the 2017 Kern River Golf Club Tournament and finished sixth at the 2017 Southern California Finals.
In her playing days at Carson-Newman, Carlson was able to put together an admirable career. In her first season with the Eagles, Carlson tied for ninth at the Bob Dibble Classic and was able to average an 80.0 score in four rounds of play. In 2019 Carlson appeared in one event as an individual with a 77.5 scoring average. She finished in a tie for 16th at the State Farm Intercollegiate, matching her career-best 36-hole score of 155.
Much like others around the program, Carlson is excited for the future of Carson-Newman golf. She believes that her time as a player can bridge connections between current players and the coaching staff. Carlson says "I think it is reallly special for me to be in this position because I know the girls so well and I know the team so well. So I can be that person to bridge that gap between the players and the coaches."
Carlson and the Carson-Newman golf programs return to action this fall as the men open up competetion on September 27th in Columbus, Geogria. The women tee off in Carmel, Indiana at the UIndy Invitational on September 13th.
(0) comments
