COSBY—Attaining perfection in any aspect of life is a rare feat. It’s even more impressive when it’s done in sports, especially in a sport that is dependent upon eight other members of your team.
Reese Michaels reached the pinnacle on The Hill Monday afternoon as she tossed a perfect game in the opening round of the 1A District 2 tournament. The sophomore recorded eight strikeouts while allowing no hits, no runs and no walks in the 11-0 win over the Jellico Lady Blue Devils.
Jellico would put five balls in play over five innings, each of which were gobbled up by the Cosby defense to maintain the perfect endeavor.
Cosby head coach Mike Bryant praised the effort of his young starter following the victory.
“In the district tournament, whether it’s the first round or not, a perfect game is very impressive,” Bryant said.
“When we beat them 15-0 at their place they had some base runners on in several innings and had a couple of good base hits. For her to come back and battle like this I’m super proud of her.”
Cosby’s offense was just as impressive in the victory collecting 13 hits in the game. Michaels would lead the Lady Eagles at the plate going 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Chloe Hance would also have a 3-for-3 day with a pair of doubles.
Monday’s win secured at least a second place finish for the Lady Eagles in the single elimination tournament. With just four teams in the district, they also secured a spot in the region tournament.
The work is not finished as Cosby used the opening round win to prepare for their next game.
Bryant liked what he saw from his team and considered it valuable experience for what lies ahead.
“We left some things on the field, but overall we did what we were trying to do. We made them make some mistakes while we were on offense, which is exactly what we were looking to do,” Bryant said.
“We put down some really nice bunts to get them moving on defense and took advantage of it. Everything we did helped us prepare for the next game.”
That game will be played against either Washburn of Hancock County with a district tournament championship on the line. Cosby swept Hancock in the regular season but split with the Lady Pirates of Washburn. They tied Washburn to share the regular season title and won the coin toss for top seed in the tournament.
Bryant said his team will be prepared for either opponent but expects to see the Lady Pirates and hurler Tori Coffman.
“You have to plan for Washburn just because of their pitching. Washburn and Hancock have played some tight games, but it’s at Washburn and it’s hard to go against the home team. We’ll prepare mentally for either of them. We did a lot of work tonight to get ready for tomorrow. We have to get back on top to be where we want to be.”
The Lady Eagles are used to the pressure of a championship game. They just missed their seventh consecutive title last year in a one run loss to Greenback. Cosby will look to avenge that loss and claim their spot atop the district once again.
