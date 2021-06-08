NEWPORT—This week the Cocke County Lady Red hosted a Summer Jam event that brought four east Tennessee programs — Greeneville, Cherokee, Cumberland County and Hampton — to Newport for a two-day series of summer games.
"It's great to be back to some sense of normalcy," said coach Chris Mintz. "It's nice to have fans in the stands, be able to shake the other team's hands and just be normal. It's also great to just get back out here and have fun."
Like most programs, both Cosby and Cocke County have been known to take advantage of the allotted time in the summer to get on the hardwood and see where they stand before getting into the preseason.
