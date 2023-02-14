Cosby's Shaydan O'Dell, pictured here shooting a free throw against Hancock, will lead the Eagles into Friday night's tilt with Washburn as part of the opening night of the postseason for high school basketball teams in Cocke County.
Cocke County's Lakkin France, pictured here shooting a three against Cherokee, will be a focal point on both ends of the floor for CCHS when the Fighting Cocks face Grainger in the district tournament on Saturday.
Cosby's Shaydan O'Dell, pictured here shooting a free throw against Hancock, will lead the Eagles into Friday night's tilt with Washburn as part of the opening night of the postseason for high school basketball teams in Cocke County.
Jake Nichols, sports editor
Cocke County's Lakkin France, pictured here shooting a three against Cherokee, will be a focal point on both ends of the floor for CCHS when the Fighting Cocks face Grainger in the district tournament on Saturday.
COSBY — Brian Stewart stood with his hands on his knees during his Cosby team’s practice on Monday afternoon.
His voice was instructing, his eyes were focusing, and his mind was revolving between the sluggish approach in front of him — and the implications of what would happen if that approach would be carried into any game beyond the one four days away.
He stopped the drill and offered that fear to his players with the use of three simple words: “Postseason is here.”
And so it is.
Beginning this weekend, each game is a “one-game season,” as Cocke County boys coach Casey Ragan put it.
Granted, that does not mean “win or go home” yet, since the basketball teams from Cocke County and Cosby are simply vying for region seeding this weekend.
But it does mean that each game matters — which is what Stewart was trying to reinforce on Monday afternoon.
“I’m a different kind of animal when it comes time for the postseason,” he said. “I don’t look at it as being different than an elimination game, because you’re playing to see who you would play in an elimination game.”
The Lady Red and Fighting Cocks both face Grainger at Cherokee High School on Saturday, with Chris Mintz’s team set to play at 6 p.m. and Ragan’s group set to play right after at 7:30 p.m.
Cosby’s teams, meanwhile, will play at Washburn on Friday night.
Cody Lowe’s Lady Eagles will take the floor against Jellico at 7:30, while Stewart’s team will play the host school at 9 p.m.
Now, each team gears up to begin the push toward a banner — a reward that is only earned this time of year.
Lowe’s group is looking to clinch its second region title in his career, third overall for the Cosby girls’ program.
Mintz’s group wants to move beyond a region semifinal loss to Greeneville last year, one that still serves as motivation for seniors Paige Niethammer and Layni Duncan.
Ragan’s Roosters hope to move beyond their final point of region quarterfinals last year. He has also said that his team is not shying away from further goals of a region title, sub-state berth or even a trip to the state tournament — which would be the first in Cocke County’s history.
Finally, Stewart is looking for the ultimate finish for a team that went 5-23 last season and has endured several off-court obstacles in his first year at the helm.
“Nobody remembers who had a really good regular season,” summarized Stewart. “They remember what you do in tournament play.
“So that’s why we need to practice different. I’m not trying to be done early. I’m trying to play as long as we can, hopefully all the way to the very end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.