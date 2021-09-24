COSBY—It's been an incredible week for the Cosby Lady Eagles.
After knocking off Gatlinburg-Pittman in their District 2-A opener on Tuesday, the Lady Eagles topped Pigeon Forge in extra time, 3-2, to get off to a perfect 2-0 start in league play on Thursday.
"This was a physical game, but we learned tonight how to be equally physical to our opponent," Cosby coach Tim Moss said. "Outstanding play by our entire team tonight. Kaymen Moss was the right player at the right time for us. This was a huge win for our Lady Eagles."
Junior Kaymen Moss scored two goals, including the game winner in extra time. She booted in the golden goal after the Pigeon Forge goal keeper made the save on a free kick and put the ball back in play. Her shot from 25 yards out decided the match and gave the Lady Eagles a crucial district victory.
Cosby (4-7, 2-0 District 2-A) has been synonymous with district excellence over the last five seasons. In 2017 the program began a new tradition of being amongst the top two teams in the league. Even after that talented freshmen class that began this run graduated as seniors a year ago, a new crop of freshmen and first-year players have continued.
With Tuesday's win over Gatlinburg-Pittman and Thursday's win over Pigeon Forge, new to Class A this season, the Lady Eagles are guaranteed to finish no worse than second in the regular season standings. That also guarantees them a home postseason game in the District 2-A semifinals in October.
"This week has been huge for us," Tim Moss said. "We have big shoes to fill from all the Lady Eagles that have played on The Hill before us. We are trying to uphold that high standard."
Cosby took the opening lead after an own goal by Pigeon Forge, but the Lady Tigers tied the match at 1-1 by halftime.
Pigeon Forge had a 2-1 lead in the second half, but Cosby tied the game late on Kaymen Moss' first goal of the night. That would force extra time, and set up the veteran junior for the game-winner.
The Lady Eagles have a week between games. They'll return to the pitch on Thursday, Sept. 30 to take on former district foe Austin-East. That match kicks off at Cosby at 6:30 p.m.
