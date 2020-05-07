The prospect of playing at the collegiate level is what every high school athlete strives for.
Earlier this year, that dream became a reality for one of Cocke County’s own.
Greeneville High School football player and Newport, Tenn. native Jaden Pruitt has loved playing football most of his life, and after signing a letter of intent with Lindsey Wilson College he is excited to be on the gridiron for four more years.
“This feels crazy. My time at Greeneville has flown by and now I’m ready to make the most of this new opportunity,” Pruitt said. “Ever since I started playing football at five years old, I wanted to play college football. I love playing football, I love this sport and I am so glad I get to keep playing.”
Lindsey Wilson is an NAIA school located in Columbia, Kentucky. The Blue Raiders are coming off a 12-1 season in which they advanced to the national semifinals and finished the year ranked No. 4 in the nation.
“I just felt I was home there,” Pruitt said of Lindsey Wilson. “They made me really comfortable. I really liked their coaches. They showed me a lot of love.”
At Greeneville, Pruitt was a part of two state championship teams. As a senior, he was named first team All-Region 1-4A. In 2019, he had 24 solo tackles, 10 assisted tackles, two tackles for loss and one interception from his cornerback spot.
At season’s end he was selected to play in the FCA All-Star game held in Bristol, Tenn.
Pruitt loves playing corner and will play there for the Blue Raiders. He likes being on an island and knowing that on most plays he has to win a one-on-one matchup to get his job done.
“I like the isolation at corner. You are out there one on one, and you have to win the battle. I like that you can make plays on the ball and be a difference maker,” he said.
Before he gets to Lindsey Wilson, Pruitt wants to be in top form so he can hit the ground running. He plans to spend most of the offseason working out and working on his speed.
“I’ve just got to stay grinding,” Pruitt said. “I have to be running and eating right, just doing the stuff a football player does.”
