COSBY—Even while mixing things up, the Cosby Lady Eagles remained a model of consistency.
Whether its district dominance, or merely continuing a win streak that’s lasted over a month, the Lady Eagles continued to hold control over their competition, this time in a 63-24 win over District 2-A foe, Jellico.
“We’re practicing about as good as we’ve ever practiced, and that’s translating onto the floor,” Cosby coach Cody Lowe said. “This is probably one of the most selfless teams I’ve coached. Everyone is bought in and doing what’s best for the team night-in and night-out. They’re a pleasure to coach.”
Friday also marked the seventh time in just 12 games this season the Lady Eagles crossed the 60-point plateau. Cosby had the same number of games in which it scored 60 or more all of last season.
“We’re clicking on the offensive end,” Lowe said. We’re constantly looking to push the ball in transition. Leia (Groat) and Bralyn (McGaha are doing really well in pushing the ball up the floor to help us get easy buckets. Everyone’s playing really well right now.”
Cosby entered Friday’s contest averaging 59.7 points per game, and had put up at least 70 points on three occasions — including each of its last two games — this season.
The win over Jellico was also a prime opportunity for the Lady Eagles to work in different lineups, particularly the underclassmen that will lead the program after their six seniors graduated at the end of the year.
Cosby’s future atoned for 21 points in Friday’s victory, but their time on the floor will serve as far more valuable from an experience and confidence perspective.
“We only played our starters for about 12 minutes tonight,” Lowe said. “Which is huge. That allows us to play a lot of girls and get them more minutes. We’ve got girls on the bench that are practicing hard, so they deserve these minutes too. Working in our younger girls is huge for the growth of our program.”
The Lady Eagles had 10 different players post scoring figures on Friday. Seniors Bralyn McGaha and Lauren Ford led them in scoring on the night. McGaha had a game-high 13 points, while Ford poured in 11 more.
Cosby put the first points on the board, but Jellico responded the ensuing possession. The Lady Eagles came back with 16 unanswered over the next five minutes to lead 18-2 with just over two minutes left in the first period.
Jellico scored the final four points of the period, though, bringing Cosby’s lead down to an 18-6 advantage at the end of one.
Cosby had the first 11 points of the second, holding Jellico scoreless for the first three-and-a-half minutes of the period.
Despite going through a dry spell to end the half, the Lady Eagles still carried a 33-10 victory into the half. McGaha and Ford each combined to lead them in scoring at the half with eight points apiece, as seven different players posted scoring figures in the first half.
Six quick points to start the second half brought the Lady Blue Devils within 20 of Cosby’s lead early in the third quarter.
It didn’t take long for Cosby to leg out its lead, once more. The Lady Eagles pieced together a 13-3 run in the span of two minutes to hold a 48-19 lead with 3:10 left in the third.
Cosby pushed its lead past 30 before the end of the third, as it carried a 53-22 edge into the fourth.
The Lady Eagles held Jellico to just two points in the final period, as they quickly reached the 35-point threshold to invoke a running clock the rest of the way.
Putting up 10 more points before the finish, Cosby went on to close out the win by 39 points in their first return to league play since mid-December.
“Hopefully we keep getting better,” Lowe said. “I want us to be playing our best basketball in about six weeks. We’ve still got things we’re working on. I still don’t think we’ve reached our ceiling, but I like where we’re at. We just have to keep improving everyday.”
Cosby jumps back out of district play next week, as it remains at home to take on a state ranked program in Class AA’s No. 7 Grainger on Tuesday, and has a rematch with Morristown East on Friday. Both contests are set for 6:30 p.m. tips.
