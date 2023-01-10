Bigger than BB 1

Brian Stewart felt like his team played well on Friday night, his Eagles back in the normalcy and groove of basketball. Then, as it has so much for Cosby this season, life happened again on Saturday night on The Hill. 

 Jake Nichols

COSBY — Brian Stewart thought he had seen it all during his coaching career.

“And then,” he said, “this season happened.”

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.