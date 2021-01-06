COSBY—Going into Tuesday night's matchup, it had been nearly three full weeks since the Cosby Eagles had taken the floor in live competition.
The program was hit with a brief lockdown due to complications from the COVID-19 outbreak, and hadn't played since a 67-34 victory over district rival Greenback on Dec. 18.
However, nothing changed with the Eagles, as senior Trey Johnson's 37-point outing helped lift them to an 82-59 victory on The Hill over Scott County on Tuesday night.
The win moved Cosby (4-3) to a winning record for the first time this season, as the Eagles haven't shied away from competition by branching out to take on Class AAA powers Morristown East and Jefferson County, as well as defending Division II-AA state champion Knox Catholic through the early portion of the season.
Those games have helped mold the Eagles into the team they are now, like the team that churned out a 23-point victory after being on hold for 18 days leading up to Tuesday night's outing.
Early in the first, the Highlanders jumped out to a 6-3 lead led by Luke West and Trey Morrow.
Morrow led the Highlanders in scoring with 11 points, while teammate West added in 10 points in the defeat.
After the rocky start for Cosby, Johnson could not miss from 3-point range in the first quarter.
Johnson connected on three triples to add to his game-high points total on the night. He went on to record a double-double by also bringing in 10 rebounds.
Once the Eagles gained the lead over Scott County, they never looked back. They took a 23-17 lead into the second quarter, and led 49-37 at the half.
“We try to hit a reset button every four minutes," Cosby coach Kurt Brooks said. "We always like to talk strategy with our guys and remind them what their assignment is. When we got up early, I had to remind our guys that Scott County is a good team. They’re used to fighting for 32 minutes a game, so our focus is to refresh these guys and get them back in the game.”
Johnson continued to dominate his matchup, pouring in 12 points in the second to extend their big lead.
After the halftime break, Brooks began to utilize the size advantage his team had against Scott County.
Riley Galler dominated in the paint to start off the third quarter, scoring 12-straight points.
“I told Riley that we’re coming to him down low," Brooks said. "'We’ll keep coming to you till you can’t score.' We fired off four or five straight sets to him and he came up big tonight on the defensive side as well tonight. I was very proud to see him gain some confidence.”
Galler finished the night with 19 points total, while teammate Corey Askew added two 3-pointers to his 12 points on the night.
Cosby had the game put away by the end of the third, as it held a 67-47 lead going into the final eight minutes of play. The Eagles still extended their lead before the final horn, capping off a 23-point win over the visiting Highlanders on Tuesday.
“We try to keep our guys in the same mindset," Brooks said. "My assistant coach Jody Lowe and I reminded our guys that the score is zero to zero and that you will have to continue to fight. You’re not gonna get the same results but you have to approach every possession that way.”
Cosby was set to jump back into league play on Friday by hosting Hancock County, but that game was postponed to Jan. 25 after the Indians had to suspend team activities due to COVID-19 complications of their own.
As it currently stands, the Eagles aren't set to hit the floor again until Jan. 14 with a trip to Morristown West, but the program is still looking for a game to fill a spot between Tuesday's game and then.
Cosby and Morristown West will tip-off in Hamblen County at 8 p.m. next Thursday.
