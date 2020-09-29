NEWPORT—As the regular season comes to a close this week, the Cocke County High Lady Red are eager to build whatever confidence and momentum they can to take into the postseason.
On Monday night, Cocke County picked up its 12th win of the season, defeating the Sevier County Bearettes 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-14) in its final home match of the season.
It’s been nearly a decade since the Lady Red had a 12-win season.
The Lady Red’s seven seniors, many of which have started since they were freshmen, have helped elevate the program to heights not seen in several years. With Monday’s victory, Cocke County (12-7) is assured to finish the 2020 campaign with a winning season — a feat that hasn’t been achieved in a very long time at CCHS.
Senior Sarah Conard dominated the net early posting one kill of her five on the night to help CCHS jump out to a 4-1 lead.
The Lady Red defense answered each set that the Bearettes threw at them.
Maddie Williams and Sarah Seay, both Cocke County seniors, also helped extend the lead with a kill and an ace from Seay and Williams posting one of her four kills on the night.
Cocke County continued to overwhelm the Bearettes in the first set 25-10 and take an early 1-0 lead in the match.
Paige Neithammer had a stellar game herself, posting a team-high 10 kills and seven aces in the sweep against Sevier County.
Much like the first, CCHS jumped out to an early 3-1 lead but the Bearettes fought back after capitalizing on a few errors that set the Lady Red back.
After trading the lead back and forth, senior Jensen Gregg had a momentum swinging kill that surged a late set takeover for Cocke County.
Gregg also scored an ace and three kills respectively throughout the match to slip past Sevier County.
After dominating the end of the second set, 25-10, the Lady Red eyed a win in straight sets in their final home outing of the year.
Cocke County found itself in an odd situation in the third and final set of the night, though. The Bearettes opened the set on a 5-0 run before CCHS first-year coach Jamie Messer made a defensive adjustment early.
“Our seniors realized there in the third set that it was the last set here at home. It got them emotional and got them back on track.” Messe said. “Keep playing your game, I know it’s your final night but you want to go out on top.”
Neithammer led Cocke County in the final set with five kills and three aces to surge the Lady Red ahead.
Sevier County clawed its way back to cut the deficit to two points, but it was not enough. Led by Conrad and Neithammer, the Lady Red closed out the match with a kill and an ace to take the third set and secure their 12th win on the 2020 season.
Cocke County has two games remaining this season before opening postseason play. With a 3-5 standing in league play, the Lady Red are cautiously optimistic about making a postseason run.
“I think it is the unknown. I’m not sure who we will face and how the seeding works,” Messer said. “I know we made it to the second round last year. I would love to match what they did last year. If we face teams like Morristown West I believe we have what it takes to compete.”
The Lady Red will close the regular season with a trip to Seymour, as they look to carry a little added momentum into the upcoming District 2-AAA Tournament.
“I believe we will keep our competitive edge as long as they don’t think too much about the final matches,” Messer said. “Last week we had a rough week, I told them I’m ready to get back to winning and they responded well tonight.”
