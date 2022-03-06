Graduate Alexus Dye put up a game-high 26 points, but it wasn't enough to overcome a Kentucky team that hit six first-quarter treys as No. 18/15 Tennessee fell Saturday night in the semifinals of the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena, 83-74.
Dye managed her second straight double-double with a season-high 26 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Rae Burrell also was in double figures for third-seeded Tennessee (23-8) with 16 points on the day.
The Lady Vols will await the results of the NCAA Selection Show on Sunday, March 13. The NCAA Tournament is set to start on Wed., Mar. 16.
