COSBY—The Eagles had the conference pitcher of the year on the mound Monday evening as they hoped to take a game from Jellico and remain in the winner’s bracket of the 1A District 2 tournament.
Dom Cowles threw the bell well, but Cosby’s defense would make six errors in the game ultimately leading to their 12-7 defeat.
Jellico jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings of play, but two the those runs were unearned. A pair of errors in the third allowed the Blue Devils to put two more on the board to give them the 6-0 advantage.
Cosby head coach Justin Hite hoped for more from his team in the district tournament opener, especially as they were the higher seed coming in. Early mistakes created too large of a deficit for the Eagles to overcome.
“You can’t dig yourself a hole, and we dug ourselves a hole,” Hite said.
“You can’t give teams, especially in the district tournament, extra outs. You just can’t do it. The routine plays have to be made and we’re just not getting them.”
Cosby would plate their first run of the game in the bottom of the third after Andruw Hefner drew a leadoff walk. Hefner quickly stole second and made his way to third. The throw to third base traveled down the line allowing Hefner to score with ease.
Jellico would answer back in the top of the fifth with an unearned run off Cosby reliever Dominic Webb. Cosby faced a 7-1 deficit headed into the bottom half thanks in part to another pair of errors in the top of the inning.
The Eagles first hit of the game came in the bottom of the fifth from catcher Brad Warden. His RBI single allowed Dominic Cowles to score from second. Cosby chipped away at the Jellico lead down 7-3 after five.
Needing to come away with a clean inning in the sixth, the Eagles found anything but that as they committed an error, walked two batters, hit a batter and allowed two runs to score on a balk and passed ball. Cyler Davis came in to staunch the bleeding, but the Jellico lead had grown to 11-3.
The Blue Devils would return the favor in the bottom of the inning with three errors of their own, which allowed Cosby to score two runs. The Eagles needed to stop Jellico in the seventh to have a real shot at a comeback, but they would allow a run to score, giving the Blue Devils the 12-5 lead.
The Eagles started the bottom half just as they planned with a single from Davis and an RBI single from Warden. Senior Dillon Huff drilled a long fly ball to center that became the first out of the inning, but he would be rewarded with an RBI to bring Cosby within five runs at 12-7.
The rally attempt was fleeting as a strikeout followed the sudden burst of offense. Jellico’s catcher threw a perfect ball to second base to catch a Cosby runner stealing to end the game.
Monday’s loss is not the end of the season for the Eagles but it does move them into a do or die scenario with the Hancock County Indians. Washburn defeated Hancock on Monday to advance to a winner’s bracket game against Jellico.
Cosby needs to win two games if they hope to reach the championship of the double elimination tournament. A loss to Hancock would bring their season to a close.
“It’s a win or go home situation,” Hite said. “We split with them to begin the year in our first district series. We beat them here, then kicked it all over the yard at their place. You can throw records and everything else out the window when it comes to this time of year. I think our guys will rise to the challenge.”
Cosby will place the ball in Dillon Huff’s right hand with their season on the line. Huff was masterful in his final start of the regular season against Unaka. Huff pitched seven shutout innings while striking out 12 batters.
The Eagles will need his A-game once again if they hope to extend their season. Hite said he is confident that Huff will rise to the occasion.
“Huff has to go be a senior leader. I’ve been in that situation and pitched in a do or die game. You’ve got to treat it like any other game. You have to go pitch by pitch. Huff will show up, I know he will.”
