NEWPORT—Tournament time means it's time for teams to bring out their best, night-in and night-out.
On Saturday, both the Newport Grammar Warriors and Lady Warriors did exactly that, squashing their competition in their Section 2-A Tournament openers to advance to the quarterfinal round of the bracket with wins over Washburn and Midway.
Both riding the wave of Area 2-A titles early last week, the NGS duo are now three wins away reaching the pinnacle, the TMSAA Class A State Tournament.
The Warriors and Lady Warriors will both play H.Y. Livesay, out of Cumberland Gap, Tenn., in the quarterfinals on Monday. The night opens at 6 p.m. with the girls' game, and the boys' game to follow immediately after.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 38, WASHBURN 21 (GIRLS)
Coming off the program's first area title since 2013, the Newport Grammar Lady Warriors entered sectional tournament play looking to make the most out of a year that's been unlike any other.
They got off to a strong start in the first round on Saturday, picking up a 38-21 victory over the Washburn Lady Pirates.
Hayden Carter led the way with a game-high 17 points in the victory. Washburn was led in scoring by Saylor Clay, who finished with nine.
The first half was critical to the Lady Warriors' Saturday afternoon triumph.
They took a 12-4 lead after the first quarter, and turned in a 21-8 lead going into the half. Three-point shooting played a large role in Newport Grammar's hot start, as it buried three shots from behind the arc in the first half.
With a 13-point lead in tow, the Lady Warriors managed their advantage throughout the second half.
Leading 28-15 at the end of the third, Newport Grammar pulled away in the fourth to cap off a 17-point first round victory over Washburn.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (38): Hayden Carter 17, Emersen Smith 6, Addy Woods 5, Carsie Ellison 5, Karmine Shropshire 3, Ellie Proffitt 2.
WASHBURN (21): Saylor Clay 9, Alysia Lovell 6, Rylee Coffman 2, Abigail Epperson 2, Ava Dalton 2.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 71, MIDWAY 20 (BOYS)
The Newport Grammar Warriors have been dominant in the postseason.
That dominance was on display again on Saturday, as they opened the Section 2-A Tournament with a 71-20 victory over Midway.
Oren Hazelwood was the game's leading scorer with 21 points. He led a trio of Warriors that scored in double figures, as Kyler Hayes added 18 points and Ethan Fine finished with 10.
Kaden Williams led Midway in scoring with eight points.
Newport Grammar's dominance began from the opening tip. The Warriors raced out to a 32-4 lead at the end of their first quarter, and carried a 47-12 lead into the half.
Three-point shooting played a key role in the Warriors' early onslaught, as they knocked down nine shots from behind the arc in the first 12 minutes of play. By game's end, they would finish with 13 makes from 3-point range.
NGS continued to put up points in the second half, building a 65-15 lead into the fourth before going on to finish Saturday's 51-point first round victory over Midway.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (71): Oren Hazelwood 21, Kyler Hayes 18, Ethan Fine 10, Will Sutton 9, Josue Holt 6, Talon Leas 3, Taylos Thomas 2, Bo Proffitt 2.
MIDWAY (20): Kaden Williams 8, Cole Holt 6, Elliott Hubbard 3, Izeya Ruiz 2, Dizel Ford 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.