COSBY—The start of Friday night’s Region 1-A Quarterfinal had about as much offensive output as your average Army-Navy football game.
The second quarter on played more like a Big 12 offense hammering an FCS cupcake.
The Cosby Lady Eagles put up 35 points in an explosive quarter of basketball to take a 27-point lead at the half, which made all the difference in Friday night’s 70-29 region quarterfinal win over the Hampton Lady Bulldogs.
The win marks the fourth consecutive year that Cosby (19-7) has not only advanced to the Region 1-A semifinals, but defeated Hampton (5-22) to do it.
Gracie Myers helped spark the second-quarter run, knocking down three 3-point field goals in the period. She had four makes from behind the arc by the half, and finished the game with a game-high 16 points.
“She had a huge performance,” Cosby coach Cody Lowe said. “She got us going in the first half. As far as shooting form, she’s the best shooter we’ve got on the team. She’s too unselfish at times, and we have to tell her to take the open look if she has it. For us to go down the road and play for something meaningful, we’re going to need her.”
As a team, Cosby had eight threes by the half, which came after a dreadful shooting effort in the first period. The Lady Eagles had several open looks in the first eight minutes, but only Myers could get a single one to fall — even that came late in the frame.
“I thought we shot the ball as well as we’ve shot it all year long from the second quarter on,” Lowe said. “I told the girls don’t settle for the three before the game, but when you make eight in a half it’s hard to not let them shoot it.”
By the end of the night, the Lady Eagles buried 11 threes as a team, with six different players sinking a shot from behind the arc.
Cosby had three players finish in double figures in scoring, along with Myers. Bralyn McGaha had 11, and Leia Groat finished with 10. Nine different Lady Eagles posted scoring figures in Friday night’s rout.
Defensively, Cosby made it nearly impossible for Hampton to get in any sort of rhythm or flow.
The Lady Eagles made it a challenge for their opponent to just bring the ball up the floor, forcing a slew of turnovers throughout the night with their relentless pressure all over the court.
“We put something in yesterday in practice that we haven’t shown on film,” Lowe said. “It’s a 2-3 half-court trap, and we worked on it for about 30 to 45 minutes. Once we got into that we really started to turn them over.”
Hampton never reached double figures in scoring in a single quarter, as its total number of turnovers rivaled the number of points it put on the board throughout the night.
While points were hard to come by in the opening frame, Cosby still managed to lead for the majority of the first quarter.
The Lady Eagles led 4-2 early, but four unanswered points from the Lady Bulldogs gave them a 6-4 lead, their first lead of the night, with 2:05 left in the first.
Cosby immediately answered, as Myers got the first three of the game to fall for the Lady Eagles. Cosby took a 7-6 lead off of it with 1:40 left in the opening period, and maintained it by leading 9-8 at the end of the first.
“That first quarter was my fault,” Lowe said. “I thought they came out in a man-to-man, and it looked like a man-to-man but it was more of a matchup zone. We changed to our zone offense in the second quarter. Normally we shoot the ball better when we go inside out, and it proved to be a good adjustment.”
As dreadful as the first quarter was from a shooting standpoint, Cosby finally got the lid off the rim in the second.
Despite a quick basket from McGaha to strengthen Cosby’s lead, Hampton was back on top by a point, 12-11, with 6:30 left in the first half.
Cosby answered back with seven unanswered, capped by Myers’ second three of the half and a layup from Groat in transition.
Myers stayed hot, burying her third three to give the Lady Eagles a 21-12 lead with 4:30 remaining in the first half.
Hampton got the margin back down to seven, but no closer after that. The Lady Eagles put on an offensive onslaught over the final four minutes of the half, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 23-3 to take a 44-17 lead into the locker room.
“We scored 35 points in the second quarter,” Lowe said. “I think that’s the most we’ve ever scored in a quarter. When (Hampton) called a timeout with 2:13 left we were up by 13. I told the girls let’s play our guts out for this final stretch and see if we can’t get it up to 17 or 18 before the half. We got to 27. It was a great run.”
Cosby didn’t slow down in the second half. Although the red-hot streak from 3-point range didn’t continue, Cosby still pulled out to a 35-point lead in the middle of the third. That lead reached 44, as the Lady Eagles poured in three more from behind the arc with its bench occupying the floor.
Leading 66-22 going into the fourth, Cosby continued to rotate deep into its bench to close out Friday’s 41-point region quarterfinal victory.
Monday will mark the Lady Eagles’ fourth consecutive trip to the region semifinals, a feat not accomplished since a seven-year run the program went on between 2008 and 2014, which included three Class A Sectional round berths and a Class A State Tournament appearance.
It’ll also mark the third consecutive year Cosby will meet Cloudland — who defeated Washburn, 61-19, in its region semifinal on Friday.
Cosby won the first meeting in 2019, which later led to the program’s first region title in 15 years, while Cloudland won last year’s meeting.
“Cloudland is a phenomenal basketball team,” Lowe said. “We’re the same two basketball teams that played in last year’s region semifinals. They’ve got six seniors and we’ve got six seniors. We’re very familiar with each other. Monday is going to come down to who executes and plays harder.”
The Lady Eagles and Lady Highlanders will tip off the semifinal round at Cosby High School on Monday, March 1, at 7 p.m.
