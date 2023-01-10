NEWPORT — Casey Ragan placed the Morristown East game on his team’s schedule for two simple reasons: speed and tempo.
While the ‘Canes are not in the same district as the Fighting Cocks, they run a similar style as what Ragan’s team will face quite a bit in district play.
So he wanted to prepare them ahead of time for what they would see.
There was just one problem.
“We weren’t as prepared as I thought we could have been,” said Ragan. “I gave them Saturday and Sunday off. We weren’t as prepared, and that’s my fault.”
The result showed, as CCHS struggled to keep up down the stretch in a 79-67 loss that snapped the Fighting Cocks’ home win streak.
The Hurricanes shot ahead of Cocke County in the third quarter, hitting five 3-pointers as they outscored the Fighting Cocks 32-14 in that period.
Kyle Cloninger led all scorers with 24 points, as he put in 14 points in those eight minutes alone.
Baylor Baxter poured in 21 for Cocke County, while Kyler Hayes and Brazen Stewart accounted for 14 each. Lakkin France rounded out the double-digit scoring with 10.
In the third quarter, though, those four players were held to a combined 12 points.
“Our shot selection went downhill offensively, then every time we would take what might not have been the best shot, they would come down and stick a three,” summarized Ragan. “This was good for us to see. That speed and tempo, that’s something guys in our region like to do.
“I told them I’m not concerned about winning this, they are a 4A school. We’re looking down the road.”
Cocke County is 2-0 in district play so far and will look to be 3-0 after Friday night’s tilt with Claiborne County in New Tazewell.
To prepare for the kind of tempo they will see again on Friday and more this season, Ragan said the Fighting Cocke will work through it in practice this week.
“I think we have one of the best JV teams in the state of Tennessee right now, and that’s going to be the challenge when we get back to practice,” he said. “You run. You make us get better.
“This was good for us, to be humbled a little bit. We’re sitting in a good spot still. Not time to ring the alarm. We’ve got a big one Friday, and that’s our focus.”
Lady Red look to ‘keep getting better’
On the girls’ side, the Lady Red fared better against Morristown East on Monday.
They won 56-40 with 22 points coming from Paige Niethammer. Blake Clevenger and Destiny Reese added eight points each, and Halle Kitchen scored six.
“(Paige) just keeps leading us offensively,” said CCHS coach Chris Mintz. “She missed sone easy shots early and kept battling to have a great second half.”
CCHS also shut down the Lady Hurricanes in the latter period, holding them to just 13 points in the final 16 minutes.
“We made a couple of adjustments and did a great job of stopping their shooters,” said Mintz. “We played as good of a defensive game as I’ve seen us play in a while.”
Going into Claiborne, Mintz did say that there are a couple of improvements he wants to make — namely on the defensive end.
“We just aren’t communicating and getting in the right defenses,” he said. “It’s stuff we can correct and part of being a young team.
“We beat a very solid team (Monday) and we can keep getting better. That’s the fun part of this team.”
