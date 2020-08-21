NEWPORT—The first week of the high school fall sports season is going to be one the Cocke County Lady Red high school soccer program may want to soon wipe from their memory.
Or possibly use it as motivation and a learning tool for later in the season.
After opening the year with a loss at Cosby on Tuesday, the Lady Red notched another defeat to cap their first week back, on Thursday. This time, in the form of a 4-1 defeat against Lakeway Christian Academy.
“We were too relaxed coming into this one,” CCHS coach Mikayla Gregg said. “We didn’t really know what to expect out of Lakeway Christian, and I think we were a little too optimistic. As a result we didn’t play with the energy or sense of urgency we needed to. That really hurt us, in the first half especially.”
While Gregg has made strides with the program since taking over as head coach a year ago, the start to the season has been puzzling to her.
Like everyone else, Cocke County (0-2) was limited in what it could do over the offseason, but Gregg felt they continued to make strides over the last three months. However, she’s still waiting to see those improvements show up in a game setting.
“I told our girls after the game that since I’ve been here this is the best team, as a whole, that I’ve seen. At least, on the practice field,” Gregg said. “In practice we can put the ball down and play pretty soccer. I know that about them, and have bragged on them to so many people about how this is the best the program has looked in a long time.
“Our issue is trying to get that mode we’re in on the practice field to show up in the game. Right now, we’re drawing a blank when it comes to playing an actual game.”
Playing their second game in three days, the Lady Red struggled to find their footing in the first half. They surrendered a pair of goals to start the game, and spent most of the first 40 minutes backpedaling on defense.
“We played really hard against Cosby, and that was to be expected,” Gregg said. “That’s a program that’s just down the road, one we’re familiar with and one you obviously want to go out and beat to have bragging rights.
“We came ready to play against Cosby. We came into this game too relaxed. We were lacking energy. Not sure if that’s from exerting too much energy on Tuesday, but we can’t come into a game with as little energy as we did tonight.”
Possession time was low throughout the night for Cocke County, especially in the first half.
Lakeway Christian remained on the offensive for most of the first 40 minutes, but even when CCHS had chances they never developed into scoring opportunities like it needed.
“In the first half we were playing the ball straight down the middle, which we’ve never done and should never do,” Gregg said. “Sports are all about finding your opponent’s weaknesses, and one of Lakeway’s was their boundary. We needed to get the ball out wide more, and then cross it in to the middle for scoring chances.
“We had about three or four good looks on the goal, but we’ve got to multiply that greatly if we’re going to be successful this season.”
The Lady Red’s play elevated significantly in the second half. Karlie Souder booted in their lone goal of the game early in the second half, cutting Lakeway Christian’s lead in half with over 25 minutes to play.
Souder’s goal was not just her first of the season, but the team’s first of the season.
“I’m glad we found the back of the net, and that Karlie was able to get a goal out of tonight,” Gregg said. “Hopefully that not only improves her confidence, but improves the confidence of the team, too.
“We know we can rely on Karlie to score for us, but right now we need other individuals that I know can score, too, to step up and help in that regard.”
LCA was on the board first, as freshman Ryan Fair put up the game’s first score in the 19th minute. She followed it up with her second goal of the game in the 30th minute, giving the Lady Lions a 2-0 lead going into the half.
Souder broke the Lady Red’s silence in the 55th minute with her first goal of the year. Cocke County saw opportunities to tie the game over the next 10 minutes, but failed to capitalize.
As the game aged into the final 10 minutes, LCA looked to bleed the clock and secure the win. Instead, the Lady Lions were able to pad their lead with goals in the 73rd and 74th minutes from Abbey Crutchley and Carli Sawyer, putting the finishing touches on a three-goal victory.
“Playing the quality of opponents we’ve played to start the year is going to benefit us in the long run,” Gregg said. “I would rather take on a challenge, especially early in the year, than play weaker opponents and rack up wins that way.
“Of course, I’m not happy we have two losses to start the year, but I am happy that we have played two programs we can measure ourselves up against, and can use film from to make ourselves better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.