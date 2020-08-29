COSBY—It’s never a week too late when you come out with a victory.
On Friday, the Cosby High Eagles hit the field for the first time in 2020, a week later than most teams, and picked up a 26-12 victory over the North Greene Huskies. The win marks the second consecutive season the Eagles have started the year 1-0.
The Cosby Eagles soared the passed the Huskies in route in route to a win Friday night 26-12.
It’s been a stressful offseason for everyone, but Cosby (1-0) has had a more unusual go than most with school being pushed back. It’s caused roster issues over the past few weeks, but everything was right for Friday night.
“I’ve got 21 kids tonight.” Coach Kevin Hall said when asked about his teams confidence headed into the matchup. “I told them they are the toughest twenty son of a guns out there.”
The previous meeting between the two, the Big Blue ended up victorious claiming a 28-8 win over the Huskies in which they used a similar game plan as they did on Friday.
In the first quarter the Eagles started off with a strong three play drive that was ultimately ended on setbacks from penalties. After giving the Huskies great field position, they cashed in as Tyler Sanches punched his way into the end zone for the game’s first score.
Sanches would go on to finish the night with 83 yards on the ground on 15 carries.
Both teams struggled with penalties, as Friday marked the first game of the year for both clubs.
Cosby fought through, though, and responded with a seven-yard touchdown run by Doyne Calina.
With neither team finding much success on offense in the second quarter, the team’s went into the half tied at 6-6.
William Fowler and Calina were all over the stat sheet starting with Calina posting a tremendous seven tackles, for a loss. Fowler also led the Big Blue defense with five tackles.
The Eagles came out in the second half firing on all cylinders with a huge spark of energy starting with a squib kick from senior Heirberto Gonzalez, that was fumbled by a Husky and recorded by Caleb Lawson.
Lawson had his way with the Huskies defense through the first half and continued to do so in the third quarter. He was about 10 yards shy of the century mark until he fielded a 12-yard score to give the Eagles a six-point lead
North Greene found itself on the wrong side of penalties on Friday night with 14 penalties.
“We played a lot of freshman tonight. Nothing as crazy as this sounds, nothing surprised me,” North Greene coach Andrew Murray said. “The longer we go they better we get.”
Hunter Workman used his feet to help secure the win Friday night with 36 yards on eight attempts, and added a touchdown.
The Eagles played strong defense throughout the second half only allowing the Huskies to score one time late in the fourth quarter.
Cosby starts the 2020 campaign with a solid run game to defeat the Huskies at home.
