The resilient Tennessee Titans now are two-time AFC South champs and just one victory away from making the AFC playoffs come through Nashville.
So much for a season during which they’ve been without the league’s two-time rushing champ since Halloween and used 88 players, most ever for a non-strike season in the NFL.
The Titans (11-5) go to Houston on Sunday to wrap up a third straight season in their old hometown. This time, a Tennessee victory locks down the No. 1 seed in the AFC, something this franchise has done only twice previously since leaving Texas and not since 2008.
And they just might have Derrick Henry back for the playoffs. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday they’ve been discussing when to open the 21-day practice window for Henry, who still ranks sixth in the NFL with his 937 yards rushing despite a broken right foot that put him on injured reserve Nov. 1.
