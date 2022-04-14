Tennessee and Alabama will square off in a battle of ranked teams this weekend at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols will look to continue their record-setting start to conference play. UT became the first team in SEC history to start league play 12-0 after sweeping Missouri last weekend.
The Crimson Tide will present a tough challenge as they enter the series playing their best baseball of the season, having won seven straight games after sweeping Ole Miss on the road last weekend.
Chase Burns will pitch Friday night against Alabama's Garrett McMillan. Chase Dollander will throw in game two, and Drew Beam will finish the series on the hill for Tennessee Sunday afternoon.
