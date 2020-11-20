NEWPORT—The Newport Grammar Warriors and Lady Warriors won’t be heading into next week’s holiday break in the spirits they were hoping to.
With losses in back-to-back nights to cap the week, both NGS programs will have over a week to stew before returning to the floor on Nov. 30.
Both the Warriors and Lady Warriors suffered defeats at the hands of Northview Academy on Tuesday, which comes after Monday losses to New Center.
The Warriors (5-2) have now suffered back-to-back losses after a 5-0 start to the season, while the Lady Warriors (2-5) will head into December looking for answers as the season continues to wear on.
Both programs will be back in action to finish the month on Monday, Nov. 30, as they’ll be on the road at Rush Strong.
NORTHVIEW ACADEMY 21, NEWPORT GRAMMAR 15 (GIRLS)
A halftime lead wasn’t enough to keep the Lady Warriors of Newport Grammar ahead by the final buzzer.
Instead, second-half issues arose to allow the Northview Academy Lady Cougars to come out victorious on the road with a 21-15 win over NGS on Tuesday.
Olivia Lykes and Izzy Harvis each led Northview in scoring with six points apiece. Carsie Ellison led the Lady Warriors in scoring with a game-high seven points in Tuesday’s low-scoring tilt.
Northview led 6-2 after the first period, but a second-quarter rally gave NGS a 10-8 advantage going into the half.
The Lady Warriors continued to lead by the end of the third, but only by a single point with a 15-14 edge over the Lady Cougars. Newport Grammar would be held scoreless over the final six minutes, though, allowing Northview to pull ahead for the six-point victory.
NORTHVIEW ACADEMY (21): Olivia Lykes 6, Izzy Harvis 6, Jordan White 3, Mikinna Russell 2, Kaylin Milan 2, Kaylee Smith 2.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (15): Carsie Ellison 7, Hayden Carter 4, Addy Woods 2, Emersen Smith 2.
NORTHVIEW ACADEMY 63, NEWPORT GRAMMAR 22 (BOYS)
Behind by double digits to start the second half, the Newport Grammar Warriors struggled to find the answers needed to mount a comeback on Tuesday.
Instead, Northview Academy stretched out its lead for a 63-22 triumph on the road at NGS.
Northview’s D.J. Thompson led a trio of scorers that reached double figures. Thompson finished with a game-high 20 points, while Jaylen Stolz added 15 and Aiden Baylin poured in 11 more.
Kyler Hayes led the Warriors in scoring with 12 points.
Northview led 16-8 after the first period, and carried a 26-15 advantage into the half. The Cougars made solid use of the 3-point line, burying five shots from long range in the first half. As a team, they would finish with 11 made shots from behind the arc.
The game got away from the Warriors in the second half.
As Northview continued it’s 3-point barrage in the third, the Cougars built a 44-21 lead going into the fourth, as they cruised over the final six minutes for a 41-point victory on the road over NGS.
NORTHVIEW ACADEMY (63): D.J. Thompson 20, Jaylen Stolz 15, Aiden Baivin 11, Peyton White 5, Roman Gibbons 3, Ben Pickel 3, Devin Cole 2, Paul Long 2, Dylan Harkleroad 2.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (22): Kyler Hayes 12, Oren Hazelwood 4, Taylos Thomas 3, Josue Holt 2, Lofton Ford 1.
