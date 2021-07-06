BURNSIDE, Ky.—Any time Jimmy Owens brings his trailer through the gate his competitors know he’s a threat to claim victory.
When he goes out and sets the fast time in qualifying, he’s nearly a sure thing.
On Sunday Owens was just that, leading flag-to-flag after starting on the pole to win the Hall of Fame 40 at Lake Cumberland Speedway in the Valvoline Iron-Man Series’ feature event. The win was Owens’ fourth in the series, moving him into a three-way tie for third on the all-time win list, and netted the Newport, Tenn. native a $5,000 pay day.
Sunday’s victory was Owens’ fourth of the year, and first since winning at the Spring Nationals at 411 Speedway in Seymour, Tenn.
The defending champion of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Owens currently sits 10th in the series standings. The series returns to Owens’ home state this weekend with a doubleheader at Maryville’s Smoky Mountain Speedway for the annual Mountain Moonshine Classic.
