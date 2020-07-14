KODAK—Close encounters have made up most of the Newport Fighting Cocks' stay at the East Tennessee High School Baseball League this summer.
Just as it seemed they were about to come out on the winning end of those instances in hopes of making a postseason push, misfortune struck again in one of the more brutal losses the team has suffered this summer.
The Fighting Cocks blew a late lead, along with an opportunity to put the game away in the late innings in a devastating 4-3 loss to the Hardin Valley Valley Hawks on Monday afternoon.
"When you walk seven guys, commit three errors and leave as many runners as we did on base, you don't deserve to beat anybody," Fighting Cocks coach Andy Chrisman said. "That sums up how we lost this game. And we had no business losing this game."
Needing the victory to keep their playoff hopes alive, as the top six teams from the western division playing at Smokies Park advance to the postseason, the Fighting Cocks' chances of earning a bid took a major hit with the season winding down.
Newport (2-5-2) led 3-1 going into the sixth inning. After loading the bases with no outs, it appeared the Fighting Cocks were well on their way to a victory.
Instead, the Hardin Valley Valley Hawks (3-6) worked out of the jam by not allowing a single run and keeping the deficit at two. The entire complexity of the game changed from that moment, forward.
In the bottom half, the Valley Hawks rallied with three runs to take their first lead of the game. Suddenly a game that Newport was in control of was taken out of its grasp.
"That was the turning point," Chrisman said. "We were ahead, had the bases loaded with no outs and looked like we were going to blow the game wide open. Instead, we let them get out of it."
The Fighting Cocks were suddenly down to their final three outs in a desperate comeback bid, but this time they were denied.
"A lot of little things will add up to a big thing," Chrisman said. "And there were a lot of little things they did better than we did. They executed, made just one error, didn't walk us a ton and didn't hit us a ton.
"On the other hand we gave them free bases, left guys on base and didn't execute. When you don't take care of the little things you can't expect to win."
Situational hitting has been an issue most of the summer for Newport, and an area Chrisman has emphasized with his group throughout the season.
As a team, the Fighting Cocks stranded 12 runners on the base path through the course of Monday's seven-inning outing, which proved to be costly in a one-run loss.
"We put 15 guys on base (and only scored three)," Chrisman said. "Our situational hitting was just bad. We put guys on base, and it felt like at any minute we were going to get the big hit to break the game open, but it never did."
Newport put a pair on and advanced them to scoring position in a two-out situation to start the game. Jacob King ripped an RBI double to center to put the first run on the board. His hit would've plated two, but the trailing runner was gunned down at the plate.
The Valley Hawks responded with a one-out sacrifice-RBI from Ben Smith, knotting the game at 1-1 at the end of the first.
Both teams put runners on in the second and third innings, but neither could get one across. Newport stranded three in the two innings, all of which were in scoring position.
Frustrations began to mount for the Fighting Cocks in the top half of the fourth, as they loaded the bases with just one out. However, rather than cashing in they were run into a double play, as Hardin Valley kept the game tied at 1-1 through the fourth.
Newport got its break in the fifth, as it got two runs in to take the lead for the first time since the top of the opening frame.
Bradyn Long brought in the first run with a sacrifice-RBI flown into deep center field. Josh Ellis tagged up on the hit to give the Fighting Cocks the lead. Shortly after David Stinnett reached home plate after a pitch got past the catcher, giving Newport a 3-1 edge.
Hunter White and the Newport defense preserved the lead by sitting the Valley Hawks down in order to close the fifth.
Starting the sixth, the Valley Hawks walked the first three Newport batters, allowing it to load the bases with no outs. Hardin Valley went to the bullpen once more, bringing in Tyler Pickens to get them out of the jam.
Pickens did just that with outs in the following three at-bats, including a fielders choice at the plate to keep the Fighting Cocks from expanding their lead.
Momentum immediately shifted in Hardin Valley's favor at that point. The Valley Hawks took advantage by putting two runs on with one out in the bottom of the sixth. They scored twice on their next two at-bats, both coming off Newport miscues to tie the game at 3-3.
McKeon Maas drove in the go-ahead run with a bunt that turned into a sacrifice-RBI. Long was brought in to close the inning shortly after, as he picked up the final out to give his team one final shot at the win.
Bryce Click reached on a lead-off infield single, putting the tying run on for the Fighting Cocks. Pickens would allow nothing else, though. After the defense fielded a pop fly on the next batter, Pickens struck out the next two to preserve the one-run victory.
The Fighting Cocks return to action on Thursday with a doubleheader both Carter and the Hardin Valley Knox Hawks. Newport takes on Carter at 2:30 p.m., and will play the Knox Hawks at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.