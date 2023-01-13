NEWPORT — Misti Gray has been a swim coach for close to 25 years now, with stops in two different states and five schools in total — six if you count her own swimming career at Jefferson County.
In that time, or in Gray’s own time in a pool, she has never seen any team come close to enjoying a submarine drill — until now.
The drill, according to Gray, includes swimming both above and below the surface as a test of one’s endurance.
“It is torture,” she summarized, recalling snippets from her own swimming career at JCHS. “But I’ve never seen a team enjoy drills as much as this one.”
Then again, that is what inexperience can bring: fun in learning something new. Which is what a lot of Gray’s swimmers are doing in her first year coaching the Cocke County/Cosby middle and high school swim team.
But that newness to the sport — Gray estimated that one-third of her middle-schoolers and one-fourth of her high schoolers have never swam before this season — has led to emerging talent across the board.
“The talent is there,” said Gray, who has coached summer league teams until this year. “It’s just learning to tap into it and learning to get them to gel as a team. Because swimming is you and the black line. But you’re also a team. So finding that fine balance between those two things has been an adventure.”
To that end, and with the newness of her team, Gray has gone back to the fundamentals. And it is working.
The team is at 4-1 overall following a loss to Jefferson County on Tuesday night at the Newport Community Center.
It will look to bounce back on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. after honoring the team’s two seniors, Chloe Stinnett and Hannah Perrington.
No matter the win-loss record, though, Gray — who has also been an English teacher at Cosby since 2014 —has been blown away by the individual talent she has discovered this season.
And that is saying something considering she coached Shelby Hoyt, who went on to swim at NC State, and Roman Kalinowski, who went on to swim at the University of Hawai’i, during her 10-year stint in Georgia.
“I had the privilege of coaching some really phenomenal swimmers,” summarized Gray. “Swimming is very different (in Georgia) — it’s kind of like football is here.”
“But seeing that talent blossom, it’s one of the most incredible things about being a coach,” she added. “I have never seen a team with this much untapped talent. I have never coached a team with this much.”
One such example: Jocelyn Waits, a sophomore at Cocke County who has qualified for the state meet in all but one event.
“So she has a massive amount of room to make some huge strides,” said Gray of Waits. “She has a good chance at going for All-American as a junior. She’s got the potential and the work ethic. It will be interesting to see what she does with it.”
Gray could say the same about the swimming and leadership of Zack Ellis, Hannah Parrington and Edna Sanchez-Lopez.
“Zack, Edna and Hannah have emerged, not only as good swimmers but as team leaders,” Gray summarized.
That leadership has helped during events such as the Ray Bussard Invitational, a UT event for which seven high-schoolers — Sanchez-Lopez, Lydia and Hannah Perrington, Waits, Erin Ogle, Stinnett, and Ellis — qualified.
The team also featured four middle-school qualifiers in Preston Hendrickson, Jaelyn Tanner, Lila Woodson and Cayton Griffin.
With the improvement she has witnessed, Gray has also enjoyed the simplicity — and impressiveness — of drops in time as swimmers have improved.
“This season, I have seen minute, two-minute drops in times. 30-second, 50-second drops,” summarized Gray. “And all that is just from going back to fundamentals and drilling and just getting these kids excited about swimming."
Case in point: the aforementioned submarine drills.
“I don’t think, a lot of times, they know what to do with me,” said Gray with a chuckle. “They’re half-scared of me and afraid of what I’ll have them do, and then they will say it wasn’t so bad. They’re an interesting team. I’m really looking forward to what else they can do.”
