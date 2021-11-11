Tennessee redshirt senior Hendon Hooker has been named a Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award semifinalist, as announced by the Davey O'Brien Foundation on Tuesday.
Hooker is one of 20 semifinalists, including five from the SEC, and is the first UT signal caller to be named a semifinalist for the award since Erik Ainge in 2006. Peyton Manning is the only Vols' quarterback to ever win the award, doing so in 1997.
Hooker has been nothing short of spectacular for the Vols in his first season on Rocky Top, leading a high-powered offense that ranks among the top 25 nationally in points per game (15th – 38.2), total offense (21st – 457.7) and rushing offense (18th – 217.1).
The Greensboro, North Carolina, native ranks fourth in the FBS with a 190.01 QB passer efficiency rating, which is on pace to shatter the previous program record of 163.00 held by Darryl Dickey (1985). For the year, Hooker is completing 69.3 percent of his passes (129-186) – which is also on pace to be a new program single-season record – and has thrown for 1,894 yards and 21 touchdown passes with just two interceptions.
