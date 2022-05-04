NEWPORT—The Fighting Cocks recognized two seniors Monday evening in their final home game of the season. Bryce Click and Chandler Gregg were honored before the game began as they were joined by their family members on the field for one final memory on the CCHS diamond.
The visiting Northview Academy Cougars spoiled the evening by defeating the Fighting Cocks 9-2, but Click and Gregg did everything in their power to earn one last win on home turf. Both seniors would have two hits in the game, and Gregg’s double in the bottom of the third would plate both Cocke County runs.
The Big Red collected nine hits in the game but stranded 10 runners on base. CCHS head coach Andy Chrisman said that unfortunate statistic was the key to the game.
“I don’t know how many we left on, but it felt like 50,” Chrisman said. “We didn’t get the timely hit when we needed it. They punched us out at times that situational hitting could have got a run in. We left a whole lot of runners on base and it was the key of the game.
“They found a way to get runs in and we didn’t. We had some opportunities to make some plays but we had some bad luck. It just encompasses what I’ve seen for the last two months.”
The breaks didn’t quite go Cocke County’s way this season, which was reflected in their 5-25 record. One regular season game remained on the schedule for the Big Red as they traveled to Johnson County on Tuesday to play the Longhorns. Chrisman said the game would be used to prepare for the upcoming district tournament, which is tentatively scheduled to begin this week.
Unless things change, Cocke County will travel to Claiborne County to battle the Bulldogs for the fourth time on Thursday afternoon in the first round of the tournament.
Chrisman said his team experienced plenty of growing pains this season but hopes the playing time gained by his young talent will be beneficial in the double elimination tournament.
“We took a lot of lumps this season, and most days we were playing three or four freshmen. It was a really good learning experience for those guys, but in the short term we have gotten our teeth kicked in. Anything can happen in the tournament, so we’re going to go up there and give them our best shot and hope we play well. We’ll see if we can’t knock somebody off and ruin somebody else’s season for them.”
Cocke County’s seniors are guaranteed at least three more games before their high school career comes to a close. Chrisman said he is thankful for the hard work that both players have put in over the years and guidance they have provided as senior leaders.
“Chandler and Bryce are both great guys. Chandler made the team his freshman year and disappeared on us in the fall but came back and played for three straight years after that. Bryce has been a four year guy for us and played a lot. He’s pretty much been a four year varsity guy. I’m proud of them and the hard work that they have put in.
“The true character of a person is shown in times that things aren’t going the way you want them to. It’s easy to do the right things when everything is going right and you’re winning games. Both of these guys have shown great character throughout the year and have been really great leaders for us. I know they wanted to win more games this year, we all did, but they stuck with it and provided us with great leadership.”
Winning doesn’t always define the success of a program, even if it is the overall goal. In his 12 seasons as head coach Chrisman has put just as much effort into developing a family mentality that stretches far beyond the chalk lines on the field. A prime objective is to make the community proud while making a positive impact on the next generation of leaders.
“We try every day here to make our community proud and give them something to be proud of,” Chrisman said. “I’m thankful for the assistant coaches I have and the players we have here who do things the right way. I think our facility is looking great, and it’s a direct result of the assistant coaches and players that I have here.
“We talk about being a family, and we really are. We’ve not won as many games as we would like, but I feel like we’ve created a lot of winners out of this program. I think it’ll impact the community in a positive way as they grow into good husbands, fathers and citizens.”
