The Lady Red continued their recent hot streak Thursday evening with an 11-0 win over Carter. The victory moved Cocke County to 5-7 on the year. Kourtney Clevenger and Shakyra Reed had a big day at the plate as both had a home run in the game.
Cocke County will look to continue their winning ways next week when they return to conference play against the Lady Greene Devils of Greeneville. Monday's game will be on the road, and Tuesday afternoon the Lady Red will battle Greeneville on their home field. First pitch in Tuesday's game is slated for 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
