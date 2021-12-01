Kennedy Chandler tied a program record with seven steals as No. 13 Tennessee downed Presbyterian, 86-44, Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.
In another record-book highlight, sophomore Justin Powell became only the ninth Vol in program history to shoot 100 percent from 3-point range when firing at least five attempts.
Tennessee (5-1) was propelled by 14-of-27 (.519) shooting from beyond the 3-point arc. It was the first time the Vols have shot better than 50 percent while attempting 20 or more 3-pointers since Nov. 12, 2019, when UT shot .545 against Murray State.
The Vols showed especially stingy defense as they have all season long. Chandler became the seventh Vol ever to reach the seven-steal mark and the first since Vincent Yarbrough on Dec. 22, 1998.
