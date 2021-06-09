NEWPORT—There are many coaches and educators that mean a great deal to the institutions they serve. However, anyone would be hard-pressed to find one that’s meant more to a school than Mark Hawk.
Last week marked the final week of Hawk’s illustrious tenure at Cocke County High School. In total, Hawk served at CCHS for 38 years, 42 years if you include his time as a student.
For someone that’s been around so long and meant so much, there’s no easy way to say goodbye. Cocke County Director of Athletics, A.C. Willis, surprised Hawk on his final day, though, with a plaque to commemorate his long and outstanding career with his alma mater.
