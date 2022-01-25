The Newport Grammar School Lady Warriors defeated the North Greene Lady Huskies Monday evening to advance to the TMSAA Championship game.
It was a relatively easy game for the Lady Warriors as they cruised to a 54-6 victory over the Lady Huskies. They will take on Rogersville City in the championship game on Wednesday at Cherokee High School. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.
Karmine Shropshire and Hayden Carter led the way for the Lady Warriors in their win over North Greene. The pair combined to score 31 total points for the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.