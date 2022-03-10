The No. 18 Tennessee Lady Vol softball team rides a seven-game win streak into conference play on the road this weekend, traveling to Columbia, Missouri, to face the No. 8/14 Tigers in a three-game SEC opening weekend series. Friday's opener is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, while Saturday and Sunday's matchups are currently scheduled for 2 p.m. at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
The Lady Vols rounded out an undefeated seven-game homestand on Tuesday, run-ruling Austin Peay 9-1 in five innings. Junior outfielder Madison Webber ended the game with a walkoff two-run blast, while Lair Beautae and Ashley Morgan each went yard with solo bombs.
The Lady Vols will head from Columbia, Missouri, to Columbia, Tennessee, for the Midstate Classic against Memphis on Tuesday, March 15. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
