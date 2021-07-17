NEWPORT—With dead period in the books, both Cocke County and Cosby high school football programs were back on the field and back to work on Tuesday.
The two programs even got some work in on the same field, as they were each participants in 7-on-7 scrimmages at Larry Williams Stadium. Both were joined by nearby Division II institution, The King’s Academy.
“I’m just excited to see us all get out and enjoy some football,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “Especially after all we went through last year. All the coaches felt the same. We’re all just glad to see the kids get out here and get after it.”
Tuesday marked the second day back from the mandated TSSAA dead period for teams across the state. From now through mid-August the mad dash is on for programs to gear up for kickoff of the 2021 season, which is just over a month away.
While both had their goals for the day, CCHS and Cosby face different challenges to get tuned up for the season.
One similar issue the two area programs will face comes in roster turnover.
Seniors carried a heavy load for both the Eagles and Big Red in 2020, so finding players to pick up the left off production will be key over the next month.
“Everybody seems to be brand new,” Dykes said. “We’ve got a lot of freshmen and sophomores we’re running out, right now. But they’re learning and grasping the concepts of what we’re doing and building on it each day.”
For Cosby coach Kevin Hall, the task for the next month will not only be finding production from a young roster, but turning athletes into football players that can add on to the success the Eagles had a year ago.
“I was pleased in regards to getting our inexperienced guys out here and letting them perform, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do,” Hall said. “We’ve got kids that don’t understand the lingo, so we’ve got to learn football right now.
“A lot of kids are out here for us that haven’t played a lot of football. They’re smart kids and good athletes, and they’re learning fairly quick. This was a good day’s work to get them reps and let them get out and learn.” We’ve got a ways to go, but I’m interested to see what we look like when we put pads on.”
Cosby is coming off its first playoff berth since 2011. With the move back to being a single-A classification in football, the Eagles are hoping to turn that into back-to-back trips to the postseason for the first time in 15 years.
Both programs differ drastically in their situation behind center, which was on display on Tuesday.
Cocke County is locked in with its choice at quarterback, as junior Baylor Baxter is back after a full season at the position a year ago.
Baxter just rejoined the team after recovering from an offseason injury, and saw his first live action with the team in Tuesday’s scrimmages.
“I thought he threw a lot of good balls and made a lot of good reads,” Dykes said. “A little tentative on some of his reads, but that’s what we expect right now. As far as throwing the ball we’re excited what he brings with his experience after a full season at quarterback a year ago.”
The challenge that sets ahead for the now upperclassmen QB is learning a new set of receiver, as his starting compliment of wideouts from a year ago all graduated the program at the end of the 2020 campaign.
“They have to keep developing that bond,” Dykes said. “Right now they’re riding together, coming together, hanging out together. The chemistry looks to be really good right now. They’re coming to work and wanting to learn. That’s what we need right now.”
Landon Lane and Lakkin France are two returning receivers that will have a more prominent role in the offense this season. A fresh face to the fold is junior Brazen Stewart, who was featured in a limited capacity in Cocke County’s backfield in 2020.
While CCHS is set with its signal caller, Cosby is not.
Instead, the remainder of the offseason will be a time for current candidates Dillon Huff and Chase Joyce to prove why they deserve the starting nod on the opening Friday of the season.
“We’ve got a little competition at quarterback right now,” Hall said. “One’s never played a down of high school football but is a little older and has a stronger arm, the other is a little younger and has some more experience. We’ll see where it takes us, but I was fairly pleased with how today went.”
Both Huff and Joyce got equal work from behind center during Tuesday’s festivities.
The Eagles could also look to a veteran returner in Justin Stewart, who saw limited time at the position the last two seasons. Stewart is currently still recovering from an offseason injury of his own, but is still an option for the team’s wide-open race for the starting job.
With a week of practice left before the pads come out, Cosby and Cocke County both have more events like Tuesday’s on the docket.
The Eagles will be at home for a 7-on-7 event with Chuckey-Doak on Thursday, July 22, and will scrimmage West Greene in full pads on Friday, Aug. 6.
CCHS will have scrimmages on July 30 at CAK, and Aug. 5 at home against Unicoi County.
