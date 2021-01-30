NEWPORT—When the Cocke County Lady Red last defeated Jefferson County, Jeremy Byrd was on the winning end of history that Jan. 9, 2015 day.
This time, he was on the losing end.
In his first return to Cocke County High School since leaving to take the vacant position with the Lady Patriots basketball program over the summer, the Lady Red got the best of their former coach in a 56-50 overtime victory on Friday night.
Their first win over their arch rival in over six years didn’t come without fireworks.
Jefferson County (10-12, 6-4 District 2-AAA) led by five with under four minutes left. After Tara Scales sunk what seemed to be a debilitating three in a game that points weren’t coming in chunks, it appeared the Lady Patriots were going to be able to hold on.
Cocke County (13-8, 5-4 District 2-AAA) sophomore Paige Niethammer had different plans, though.
The Lady Red’s strong-willed post player went to work, putting up nine points in the fourth to get the Lady Red back within a single point of the lead. Sent to the line with under a minute left, she buried the tying free-throw.
On the second shot from the line, her shot bounced far right, but she chased it down to set up CCHS with a chance to hold for the final shot and the win. Naturally, the ball went back to Niethammer, who drove to the right block and banked in the go-ahead shot with 11 seconds remaining.
“(Niethammer) staying in the game was huge,” CCHS coach Chris Mintz said. “Even with four fouls, she was chasing down rebounds and making free-throws and playing aggressive like we needed. This was easily one of the more clutch performances she’s had in her career."
Jefferson County went for the win with a corner three set up after a timeout with 6.8 seconds left. That shot was sent out of bounds after Jaylen Cofield blocked the attempt with 0.2 seconds left, as all indications appeared a Lady Red win was all but secured.
However, a foul on the inbounds sent Jefferson County’s Alexa Gramann to the line for a pair of free-throws. She sunk them both, sending the game to overtime at a 50-50 tie.
All that did was delay the inevitable, though. Cocke County scored nine unanswered points throughout the entire overtime period to pull out the victory.
“As bad as regulation ended, to come out in overtime and dominate like that says a lot about this group,” Mintz said. “We weren’t perfect in overtime either. We forced them into some turnovers but still missed some free-throws that could’ve come back to haunt us.”
Niethammer finished the night tied as the Lady Red’s leading scorer with 17 points. Gracie Gregg, who was nearly unstoppable when driving to the basket all night, also finished with 17. Camryn Halcomb joined the duo in double figures with 14 points.
With the regular season winding down, the Lady Red are looking for all the momentum they can gather as the postseason approaches.
They gathered a boost on Tuesday with a 53-43 victory over Morristown West, securing the program’s second consecutive season sweep of the Lady Trojans.
Friday’s win over Jefferson County continues to bolster Cocke County’s effort to lock up the league’s runner-up spot in the regular season for a second year in a row. Sevier County has already locked up the District 2-AAA regular season title, as the Bearettes remained unbeaten in league play entering Friday night’s slate.
Just as was the case a season ago, if the Lady Red can lock up the district’s second spot, it would take the No. 2 seed into the District 2-AAA tournament, which comes with a two round bye and automatic berth into the Region 1-AAA tournament the following week.
“This week was huge for us,” Mintz said. “The way I understand it is if we win on Tuesday then we’ll have second place. No one would be able to catch us win wise. That would be huge for us, because we automatically go to the region tournament and get those two byes in the district.
“It would set us up nice for a postseason run, which is what we’re striving for.”
Jefferson County opened the game with a 5-2 lead. After the Lady Red drew within one of that lead, the Lady Patriots scored the next seven points, unanswered, to lead 12-4 with under three minutes to play in the opening frame.
Jefferson County continued to hold an eight point lead, as it led 16-8 at the end of the first quarter.
With the first two buckets of the second, Cocke County quickly cut the Lady Patriots’ lead in half. By the 3:48 mark in the first half, the Lady Red had Jefferson County’s lead down to one, 18-17.
Halcomb had the hot hand in the second, helping lead the Lady Red comeback before the half. With 1:26 left in the second, she buried her first three of the night to give Cocke County its first lead of the night, 23-22.
“That was huge for us to be able to get back in the game, and actually take the lead,” Mintz said. “We were feeling good when we came into the half. We knew we had a bad first quarter, but Camryn getting hot in the second really changed momentum for us.”
She finished with 11 points in the first half, all of which came in the second quarter.
With a pair of free-throws tacked on in the final seconds, the Lady Red took a 25-22 lead into the half.
Cocke County pushed its lead to five to start the second half, but a 7-2 Lady Patriots run had the game knotted at 29-all with 4:03 left in the third. Jefferson County scored on its next possession to retake the lead, 31-29.
The Lady Red kept JCHS in check the rest of the period, tying the game at 33-33 in the final minute, but the Lady Patriots still carried a 36-33 lead into the fourth after a late and-1 basket from Alexa Gramann.
Scales buried a three for the first score of the fourth, giving the Lady Patriots a six point lead — their largest since the first quarter.
The Lady Red got back within two, but another Scales three pushed Jefferson County’s lead back to five with under four minutes to play.
Niethammer came up big for the Lady Red over the next minute, sinking both of their baskets, the last of which came with a foul. She buried the ensuing free-throw to tie the game at 46-all with under three minutes to play.
Niethammer knocked down 1-of-2 after being fouled again on the next trip down to put the Lady Red back in front, 47-46, with 2:17 remaining.
Gramann cut to the basket on the next possession to put the score back in the Lady Patriots’ favor. After Cocke County missed on its next trip down the floor, JCHS went to work on the clock.
After a quick timeout, though, Jefferson County turned the ball over, prompting a timeout by the Lady Red with 1:14 left while trailing 48-47.
Fouled on a second-chance put-back, Niethammer went to the line with a chance to tie, and take the lead. After burying the first for the 48-48 tie, she missed the second but chased down her own rebound to give the Lady Red the final shot for a chance at the win.
After working the clock, Cocke County went back to Niethammer once more. As she made her drive to the basket, she got off a contested look from the left block that bounced off the backboard and in with 11 seconds to go, giving CCHS a 50-48 lead.
Jefferson County fired a timeout with 6.8 seconds left, and drew up a play for the win. The Lady Patriots went to McKenzie Alvey for a three and a shot at the win, but that shot was blocked out of bounds by Cofield with 0.2 seconds left.
JCHS was hit with a dash of luck on the inbounds, though, as Halcomb was fouled and sent to the line for two shots. She knocked them both down and sent the game to overtime.
Halcomb lifted the lid on the overtime period with a steal and score in transition. Niethammer would extend the lead to four with 1:43 left, after both teams swapped possessions with missed shots and turnovers.
With no answer on offense, Jefferson County was forced to send CCHS to the free-throw line the rest of the way to extend the game. The Lady Patriots’ efforts would fall short, though, as Cocke County outscored them 9-0 in the overtime period to pull out the 59-50 victory.
The Lady Red are back in action on Tuesday with a trip to South-Doyle, where they’ll wrap up league play for the season. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
