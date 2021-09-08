WACO, Texas—The Tusculum Pioneers continue to receive votes in this week’s American Football Coaches Association NCAA Division II Poll.
The Pioneers (1-0) received 34 total points, which are the 28th most in the country following last week’s 58-14 dismantling of St. Augustine’s University.
Defending NCAA II champion West Florida is once again the top team in the country as the Argonauts posted a 42-36 win over NCAA-FCS McNeese to open the season. UWF garnered 28 of 30 first place votes. Ferris State is second with one first place vote. Minnesota State is third, followed by Northwest Missouri State and Valdosta State to comprise the top-five.
Lenoir-Rhyne is sixth as the Bears received one first place nod. Texas A&M-Commerce is seventh, followed by Slippery Rock, Colorado School of Mines and Notre Dame (Ohio) to complete the top-10.
Ouachita Baptist is 11th, followed by Indianapolis, Shepherd, Grand Valley State, Indiana (Pa.), Tiffin, Harding, Kutztown, Colorado State-Pueblo, Minnesota-Duluth, Wingate, Angelo State, Pittsburg State, West Georgia and Bowie State.
Tusculum begins a three-game home-stand this Saturday when they host Chowan University (1-0) for a 1 p.m. kickoff. It will be the inaugural meeting between the Pioneers and the Hawks.
TU is riding a five-game winning streak dating back to last season. Tusculum is also carrying a four-game home winning streak into this weekend’s home-opener.
