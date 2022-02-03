Basketball homecoming comes around once per season and gives a team and its fans a chance to celebrate. The pageantry of Thursday’s event was overshadowed by the outcome on the court as the Cosby Eagles suffered a tough loss to Maryville Christian School.
The 68-24 loss was one of the worst that Cosby has experienced in their 2021-22 campaign. Cosby moved to 4-16 on the year and remains 1-2 in all important district play.
The Eagles were outmanned by the front line of Maryville Christian. Their height and length played a part, but their hot shooting from behind the arc made the biggest difference. MCS would go on to hit eight shots from long distance in their 44 point win over Cosby
