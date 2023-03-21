NEWPORT — This spring, James Groat has experienced something new: stepping back and watching.
He will offer pointers here and there, instructing his Cocke County boys’ soccer team with certain directions or encouraging them to pick up the communication.
The majority of the time, though, during a game?
There is no growl that emanates from his throat, no pulsating of his throat as he lets his thoughts spew across the field.
Instead Groat will simply stand there, watching his players slash across the pitch — their eyes and adjustments locked on any potential scoring opportunity.
“I love the game,” he summarized. “But here it is, and this is real — these kids can play. They don’t need a coach yelling at them or telling them what to do, which is a completely different thing for me.
“All they need is a field, a schedule, and they can do just fine. They just do their thing, and I think that’s awesome. These kids play day and night.”
Groat’s words have been backed up by the Fighting Cocks’ actions so far this season.
They went 3-0 this weekend at the Rocky Top Sports Complex, beating Kingston 7-3, Smith County 3-0 and Livingston Academy 6-2.
They are also 6-0 after that, the best start in program history, with the previous best coming in 2012 at 3-3.
They even have a shot to clinch the most wins in program history, as the previous high was set in 2011 with a 9-5-1 record.
There is more than team-wide success too, as freshman Jefferson Cervellon leads CCHS with 17 goals.
Cornelio Campos has nine, Leo Campos has six, and Anthony Steinbacher and Marcelo Vargas have five apiece.
Given that they have come in Groat’s first year at the helm, these results will be attributed to his taking over the program.
But he is not taking much of the credit.
“All they needed was somebody to push them,” he said. “For Coach Ben and I to give them an opportunity to succeed. That’s it.”
That pushing has led to this quick success, with the opportunity for more in Tuesday’s Cumberland Gap matchup — the results for which will be available online.
But it has also offered something far simpler — a facial expression that provides the backbone for Groat coaching in the first place.
“It means a lot,” he said, “for me to see these kids smile. They’re good kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.