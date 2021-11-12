SEVIERVILLE—The Newport Grammar School Warriors and Lady Warriors kicked of their 2021-22 campaigns at New Center Elementary Thursday evening.
The Warriors are coming off a 2020-21 season in which they brought home a state championship. NGS finished the year with a 16-2 record on their way to claiming the first team state title in the history of all schools in Cocke County.
Many of the players from that team are now freshmen at Cocke County High School.
The Warriors got off to a rough start on Thursday as they suffered a 46-17 loss to the Rockets. Scoring proved difficult for the Warriors as they found themselves in a 12-2 hole after the first quarter of action. A small spark was found in the second as Will Sutton scored 5 of his 7 points in the quarter. Going into the break the Warriors found themselves down 26-11.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, there was not much success to be found after halftime. NGS’ struggles continued as they could only manage 6 points for the rest of the game.
New Center (46): Parker Newman 10, Owen Brooks 8, Braden Huffaker 8, Brody Schraufnagel 6, Bryson Headrick 5, Trenton Lethco 5, Wyatt Maples 2, Cooper Newman 2.
NGS (17): Will Sutton 7, Maddox Holt 6, Maddux Carter 2, Jackson Williams 2.
NEW CENTER 47, NGS 28 (GIRLS)
The Lady Warriors didn’t find much success in their season opener as they fell to the Lady Rockets of New Center 47-28.
A slow start from the Lady Warriors proved costly as New Center jumped out to a 17-4 lead after the first quarter of play. The offensive onslaught from the Lady Rockets continued in to the second quarter as they scored 23 points thanks to contributions from six players. Going into the locker room at half, the Lady Warriors found themselves down 40-14.
Coming out after the half New Market pumped the brakes as they coasted the rest of the way with only six points in the combined over two quarters. The Lady Warriors could only muster 13 points the rest of the way.
The one bright spot for the Lady Warriors was the play of Karmine Shropshire. Shropshire led NGS in scoring with 20 points for the game. She showed consistency throughout the game, and put up 8 points in the fourth quarter alone.
NEW CENTER (47): Kaliyah Burden 11, Mandy Saunders 11, Maggie Townsend 8, Aubrey Thompson 7, Allee Faulkner 5, Brylee Valentine 3, Reagan Thomas 2.
NGS (28): Karmine Shropshire 20, Hayden Carter 5, Lexi Massengill 3.
The Warriors and Lady Warriors will be back in action on Monday, November 15 as they travel to Bulls Gap. Tip off for the first game is slated for 6 p.m.
