NEWPORT—The Cocke County Recreation Board held their monthly meeting on Monday, December 6 to discuss whether money should be given directly to the schools following basketball games held at each location.
A motion passed unanimously that will eventually give control of all money made at the gate, over to the individual schools where future games are held. Schools already keep money made from concessions, but will soon be asked to pay out referees, timekeepers and bookkeepers on their own, and then show their receipts to the recreation board.
Director Scott Thornton said referees and timekeepers are already arranged by the recreation department, and the schools will use the remainder of the returned money to meet the needs of their children.
Thornton said Edgemont and Parrottsville are already keeping line items in their athletics fund for that purpose.
Thornton said if particular schools don’t want to handle the money, then the rec league will continue to pay referees and other staff. The intention of returning the money is to allow schools easier access to funding for recreation needs for children, but the board will continue to oversee the accounts with receipts.
Members of the board said some schools still need to be contacted about the change and they will work with those schools to make the transition easier.
Thornton said registrations have risen after 340 children signed up for rec league basketball just before the closing date. Thornton mentioned that the city had at least 146 kids in their own program. He said there were 16 co-ed teams created from those that registered.
“Really good,” he said. “It means the young ones are getting out to play.”
He said the department brought in $3,620.25 the first weekend.
“That’s us doing the gates, at the other couple of locations, too,” he said. “Saturday wasn’t as good. I think there were several parades around that took some from us.”
Thornton said the department paid out $1,324 on referees, concessions and a bookkeeper.
“The first week is in the books,” he said. “It should get easier.”
Thornton said the department received a $5,250 donation from Rural Medical Services Inc., covering the cost of jerseys for everyone. The jerseys will feature the name of the business on the front.
A representative from RMS confirmed they donated to the department for jerseys.
“Yes we did donate the money,” the representative said on the phone, “because we are committed to our youth and our community.”
Looking forward, Thornton said it looks like the department is going to receive grants needed to update department lighting and air conditioning systems.
Members of the board are also considering ways to approach a possible mountain biking program in the future, citing – among other factors – increased outside interest in the region’s bike trails.
