Scoring 73 points in the final three quarters, the No. 5/6 Tennessee women's basketball team used a balanced offensive effort to down No. 19/20 Kentucky, 84-58, Sunday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game marked the annual We Back Pat game, bringing awareness and recognition to the Pat Summitt Foundation in its fight against Alzheimer's disease.
With the win, the Lady Vols improved to 17-1 overall and 6-0 in SEC play. It's the best season-opening overall record since UT started the 2007-08 campaign at 22-1. The 6-0 league beginning is the program's best since going 13-0 in 2014-15.
Rae Burrell and Keyen Green tied for the team lead in scoring, dropping 14 points apiece. Burrell was white hot from beyond the arc, going 4-of-4 on 3-pointers in the game. It was a defining day for Green at Tennessee, as she tied her UT high in points and rebounds, pulling down seven. She added three assists, her most since joining the Big Orange in 2020.
