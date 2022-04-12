The Lady Eagles traveled to Washburn Monday afternoon for their first district game of the season. The two prior district contests were canceled due to weather and illness.
Cosby battled the Lady Pirates for 10 innings, falling by a final score of 2-1. The loss moves Cosby to 6-6 on the year and 0-1 in district play. Pending a schedule change, Cosby will play again on Monday, April 18 against Knox Central High School. They will return home on Tuesday, April 19 to take on the Lady Tigers of Pigeon Forge.
