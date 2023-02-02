Tuesday night, both Cocke County teams suffered tough shooting nights against rival Jefferson County.
Still, one team — the Fighting Cocks — found enough juice on the defensive end to grind out a 50-48 win in overtime.
Baylor Baxter led CCHS with 20 points, as he was the only player to score in double figures.
“We had good looks,” explained coach Casey Ragan. “The ball just wouldn’t go in. But the guys played very well on defense. Credit to them, because refused to come out of there with a loss, so I’m excited for them.”
Things were far different for the Lady Red in a 58-51 loss, despite Paige Niethammer pouring in 29 points and 10 rebounds.
“It was just one of those nights where everything doesn’t go your way,” summarized Chris Mintz. “We couldn’t make free throws or 3-pointers. We wouldn’t take open shots. We didn’t play defense and missed assignments. Just one of those nights where everything went wrong.”
Moreover, that “everything” did not just include a lack of shooting or defense — it even featured a highlight-reel shot from JCHS in which the ball went through the net, back over the rim and through the net once more.
“Hopefully,” said Mintz on Wednesday, “it’s just a one-time thing. We were undermanned and just didn’t play well.”
Now, both Cocke County teams will undergo a four-game slate in the next five days.
They travel to Hancock County on Thursday before turning around and taking on Claiborne County for Senior Night.
After that, they travel to Claiborne on Monday.
Finally, the slate finishes out in difficult fashion with two pivotal matchups against Greeneville.
But that is where the rubber meets the road for establish each team’s seeding to begin the postseason.
“Hopefully we come out of this healthy,” said Mintz, “and make sure (Tuesday) doesn’t happen again.”
Ragan does get one player back, as Rolando Campos was cleared Monday.
Still, with such a tight stretch of games ahead, both coaches will have to take some unorthodox measures in the coming days.
“We’ll come in on the weekend,” Ragan said. “I hate to, but we’ll come in and just shoot. And then we’ll probably rotate as much as the game allows, especially Hancock.”
After this four-game stint, both CCHS teams will look to wrap up the regular season with a flourish.
But they have to get through this stretch first.
“That’s the message from today on, is to take it one day at a time,” summarized Ragan. “Just have to keep getting better and get ready for tournament time.”
